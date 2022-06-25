Pro-choice rally held outside Federal Courthouse in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People were making their voices heard on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Charleston on Friday after the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The West Virginia Women’s Health Center Executive Director says they notified about 70 people that they couldn’t follow through with their abortion appointments after the decision.

Instead, they’ll be helping those women get access to out-of-state abortions.

One protester tells us she marched for women’s rights in Washington in the 1980s, and that she’s sad to see so many young people having to come out and fight again.



Well, voting is the only thing that we have. Voting and letting our legislators know how we feel because we’re in the majority. The majority of Americans feel that abortion is a right that women should have. Laura Mahoney, Protestor

