Charleston, WV

Pro-choice rally held outside Federal Courthouse in Charleston

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People were making their voices heard on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Charleston on Friday after the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The West Virginia Women’s Health Center Executive Director says they notified about 70 people that they couldn’t follow through with their abortion appointments after the decision.

Instead, they’ll be helping those women get access to out-of-state abortions.

Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for WV?

One protester tells us she marched for women’s rights in Washington in the 1980s, and that she’s sad to see so many young people having to come out and fight again.

Photo Courtesy 13 News reporter Amanda Barber

Well, voting is the only thing that we have. Voting and letting our legislators know how we feel because we’re in the majority. The majority of Americans feel that abortion is a right that women should have.

Laura Mahoney, Protestor
Comments / 14

Juanita Mcclanahan
3d ago

Maybe all these protesters should be thankful their mother couldn't abort them. let them ponder on that for a minute.

Reply
7
S Michael DeHart
3d ago

When is the left going to understand that the SCOTUS could care less if they protest or not!! Oh, that right...NO Common sense or Critical Thinking Skills!!

Reply
3
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

