Ogden man stabs, strangles, hits girlfriend with baseball bat in ‘fit of jealousy’

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – An Ogden man was arrested Thursday and faces felony charges after severely abusing his girlfriend, according to Ogden Police.

Officers responded to a residence at the St. Benedicts Manor apartment building, where both the suspect and victim were living, to reportedly check on the welfare of the victim.

Police say the victim answered the door with visible injuries, telling officers that her boyfriend had caused them.

The victim reported that her boyfriend stabbed her with scissors, hit her with a baseball bat, strangled her and held her captive “with the threat of lethal violence.”

According to the statement of probable cause, the victim had injuries to corroborate this story.

Under Miranda, the suspect waived his rights and admitted that he caused the injuries to the victim “in a fit of jealousy” and that he caused them just as the victim described, police say.

The victim stated that as she was being strangled, her boyfriend told her he was going to kill her.

The suspect reportedly admitted under Miranda that his thought process was that of killing the victim as he was strangling her.

The suspect was arrested on the following offenses:

Aggravated Assault (Third-Degree Felony)

Aggravated Kidnapping (First-Degree Felony)

Negligent Homicide (Second-Degree Felony)

