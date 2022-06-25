ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Ogden man stabs, strangles, hits girlfriend with baseball bat in ‘fit of jealousy’

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqTQG_0gM0r0mQ00

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – An Ogden man was arrested Thursday and faces felony charges after severely abusing his girlfriend, according to Ogden Police.

Officers responded to a residence at the St. Benedicts Manor apartment building, where both the suspect and victim were living, to reportedly check on the welfare of the victim.

Police say the victim answered the door with visible injuries, telling officers that her boyfriend had caused them.

The victim reported that her boyfriend stabbed her with scissors, hit her with a baseball bat, strangled her and held her captive “with the threat of lethal violence.”

Netflix releases new limited series on FLDS Church and downfall of its leader, Warren Jeffs

According to the statement of probable cause, the victim had injuries to corroborate this story.

Under Miranda, the suspect waived his rights and admitted that he caused the injuries to the victim “in a fit of jealousy” and that he caused them just as the victim described, police say.

The victim stated that as she was being strangled, her boyfriend told her he was going to kill her.

The suspect reportedly admitted under Miranda that his thought process was that of killing the victim as he was strangling her.

The suspect was arrested on the following offenses:

  • Aggravated Assault (Third-Degree Felony)
  • Aggravated Kidnapping (First-Degree Felony)
  • Negligent Homicide (Second-Degree Felony)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 10

Related
ABC4

$5,000 reward offered in disappearance of Utah man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The family of a missing man last seen on June 6 is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his return home. Cornelis Bokslag, 29, also known as “Casey” left his apartment located near 3808 South West Temple in South Salt Lake on June 6, 2022 and […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Missing 16-year-old Ogden girl found safe

MONDAY 6/28/22 7:44 a.m. OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A missing 16-year-old girl who went missing from Ogden on Sunday has now been safely found. Ogden Police say Mimi Madeline Bartholomew, 16, has now been located. The conditions surrounding her discovery were not provided. ORIGINAL STORY: Ogden police search for missing 16-year-old girl MONDAY 6/27/22 9:19 […]
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Family of missing Utah man offering $5000 reward to help bring him home

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The family of Cornelis ‘Casey’ Bokslag are offering a $5,000 reward for any info that can help bring him home. Casey went missing on June 6, and his vehicle was discovered in Castle Rock, near the Wyoming border, with the license plates removed. Casey has not been seen or heard from since.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogden, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Missing Ogden teen found safe

OGDEN, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have announced that a missing 16-year-old girl has been found safe. She “was located by family and is no longer missing,” the Facebook updates says. She had last been seen Monday afternoon leaving her residence in...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

7-year-old struck by pizza delivery driver in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A 7-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after police say he was struck by a pizza delivery driver in Layton. The incident happened in the area of 2550 East and 3700 North just after 7 p.m. Sunday night. The pizza delivery driver was driving westbound on 3700 North when the […]
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

AMBER Alert canceled for 11-year-old SLC girl

MONDAY 6/27/22 2:28 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An AMBER Alert for an 11-year-old girl abducted out of Salt Lake City has now been found safe. “We were just made aware that Annalysiah was found safe and is with law enforcement in Tooele County,” says Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD). The conditions surrounding her […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Jeffs
Gephardt Daily

Kearns woman dies at hospital after collision in Idaho

GEM COUNTY, Idaho, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old Kearns woman died Saturday in Idaho after a Jeep Renegade crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle on which she was a passenger. The collision happened at 4:08 p.m. on State Highway 16, near mile marker 110.
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

Elderly SLC disabled man found safe

MONDAY 6/27/22 11:13 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for a cognitively disabled Salt Lake City man has been canceled. Authorities say Anatoly Soldatov, 83, has now been found safely. MISSING PERSON: Elderly disabled man out of SLC SATURDAY 6/25/22 5:54 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for an […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Kearns resident killed in Idaho motorcycle crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that killed a Utah resident. East Idaho News reports that a 52-year-old woman out of Emmett, Idaho, was traveling northbound on State Highway 16 in a 2017 Jeep Renegade when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 […]
KEARNS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangles#Stabs#Baseball Bat#Strangling#Violent Crime#Ogden Police#Flds Church#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Convicted DV suspect steals motorcycle out of Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – An individual suspected of stealing a motorcycle out of Sandy has been taken into custody.  Randy Martinez, 38, is currently facing one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person, one count of Receiving or Transfering a Stolen Vehicle, and one count of Operating a Vehicle Without a […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
ABC4

UPDATE: Rio Tinto fire sends father-daughter duo to hospital

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Fire officials have confirmed to ABC4 that the fire in the area of the Rio Tinto Stadium started around 8 p.m. and received responses for multiple fire agencies. Crews divulged that the fire began at the Pinnacles Gymnastics arena. Fire officials say that the owner and his daughter were the […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy