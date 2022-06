CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic on Merry Oaks Drive, which is right off Central Avenue near a CMPD station, around 5:30 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim, who has since been identified as 34-year-old Wayne Lawson Byrd, unresponsive. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO