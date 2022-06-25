ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Pajarito Astronomers Club Invites Community To Dark Night Star Party

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Divisions are partnering with the Pajarito Astronomers for the Dark Sky/Night program. Anyone with an interest in...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
losalamosreporter.com

Recycle Fashion Workshop Wednesday At Fuller Lodge

Los Alamos County Environmental Services is hosting a Recycle Fashion workshop from 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 to help participants design and create costumes for the show on July 16. If you are interested in attending, please bring your recycled art supplies. We will have supplies available for your use as well. We are gladly accepting old hats, t-shirts, art deco pieces like feathers, ribbons, buttons, lids, or other fun items that we can use to adorn our recycled creations. Please bring them to the Eco Station at 3701 E. Jemez Road.For more information about the Recycled Fashion Show, visit https://www.losalamosnm.us/…/environmental…/Events_
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Shriner’s Club Onion Sales Begin Wednesday At Masonic Temple

Los Alamos Shriners Rick Garland, left, and Joe Nasise are gearing up for the Los Alamos Shrine Club’s New Mexico Sweet Carzalia Onions sales at the Masonic Temple. Starting tomorrow, June 29, they will be selling from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The onions are $10.00 for a 10lb bag. The Masonic Temple is located at the corner of 15th Street and Canyon Road. For more information, call Rick Garland, (505) 412-0262. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Brews, Band And BBQ: The Show Must Go On – And It Did!

At Rotary’s summer fundraiser Saturday at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op, auctioneer Mike Lippiatt, left, and assistant Blake King took bids on auction items that included plane and helicopter rides, art, a condo retreat in Pagosa Springs, and tickets for baseball spring training in Arizona. Photo by Linda Hull. Ryder...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

‘Watercolors Of The High Desert’ Exhibit Opens June 30 At Step Up Gallery

‘I’m Looking Through You’ is a 29″X 23″ watercolor by Lonnie Shan of Taos and will be on display at Step Up Gallery beginning June 30. Courtesy photo. ‘Boots Done Walking’, a 12’x12′ water color by Jeanne Hyland of Santa Fe is part of the ‘Watercolors of the High Desert’ exhibit opening Thursday at Step Up Gallery. Courtesy photo.
TAOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
White Rock, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Patrick Berg, MD To Speak On The Origin Of Life At Los Alamos Faith & Science Forum Wednesday

Patrick Berg, MD will speak about the Origin of Life Wednesday evening at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church in Kelly Hall as part of this year’s Los Alamos Faith & Science Forum series. Free dinner is offered at 6 p.m. and the talk begins at 6:30 p.m. Kelly Hall is located at 3900 . Trinity Drive. The Zoom link for the talk is: https://tinyurl.com/GodCosmos. For more information on upcoming lectures go to: losalamosfaithandscienceforum.org Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Pro-Choice March Planned For This Evening At Ashley Pond Park

Gwyneth Lyons, 17, who graduated from Los Alamos High School in May, is organizing a pro-choice march beginning today at 5 p.m at Ashley Pond Park. Those who support abortion rights and want to demonstrate that support to the public and elected officials are encouraged to bring signs, a good pair of walking shoes, and meet up near the elephant statue to join the march. Image by Gwyneth Lyons.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Eric Björklund To Talk About Lesser Known Hikes In Northern New Mexico At Tuesday’s Mountaineers Meeting

The Medanales Arroyo with threatening storm clouds. Photo by Eric Björklund. The Mountaineers are back in person! The Tuesday, June 28 Mountaineers meeting will take place at the Nature Center, held in collaboration with PEEC. There will also be a virtual adjunct. The meeting starts at 7:00 PM, and features a presentation on “Lesser Known Hikes in Northern New Mexico” by Eric Björklund. There are many well-known, and well-visited, outings in our neighborhood. However, there is also a lot that lies off the beaten path, in places where solitude is the rule. Björklund’s talk will feature less known hiking areas such as Vista Verde, the ruins of the John Dunn hotel along the Rio Grande, eagle traps on Burnt Mesa, the Lower Paliza Goblin Colony, and explorations southeast of Ghost Ranch with remarkable rock formations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangulum Galaxy#The Pajarito Astronomers
newheadlines.art

Storrie Lake Nm Fishing

Storrie Lake Nm Fishing. Conchas lake state park is open year round for fishing, and is stocked by the new mexico department of game and fish. Hwy 518 from storie lake to taos may be new mexico's most scenic drives. 5 best fishing spots in new mexico. At 8,200 acres...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque welcomes Shenandoah for 4th of July bash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, Albuquerque is ushering in a full slate of entertainment next Monday for its annual Fourth of July Independence Day event. Headlined by Grammy-winning country music act Shenandoh, the annual Freedom 4th event is expected to host thousands of people at Balloon Fiesta Park […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Ann on the run: She’s running a marathon to celebrate 60

Ann Hager stretches while out for a run. (Courtesy photo) Most people turning 60 years of age don’t even want to drive 26.2 miles that day. Meet Ann (Otero) Hager, who says she’ll run her own marathon of 26.2 miles to celebrate her 60th birthday on July 23. It’s for a good cause, and not for her self-esteem or bragging rights.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

The stars show up for Duke City Comic Con

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Comic Con is in full swing and there is something to make everyone smile. There are a lot of vendors, both local and national, with tons of collectibles filling the Albuquerque Convention Center. But the main event is always the stars. One of the actors in attendance was Sam […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
KRQE News 13

Pizza and puppies unite for a good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Puppies, pizza, and pints. A recipe for the perfect afternoon and Sunday, Voodoo Girl Pizza and Pints, on Second Street near Summer, offered all three. They teamed up with the East Mountain Companion Animal Project for “Puppies, Pizza, and Pints.” People going in to grab a bite and a beer were also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community rallies for family hit hard by Sixty-Six Fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Canyon de Carnuel Land Grant Hall in Tijeras hosted a fundraiser Sunday for families affected by the Carnuel Sixty-Six Fire. The fire burned roughly 30 acres off of I-40 but destroyed two homes along with decades of family history attached to them. Sunday, the community came together to help out the […]
TIJERAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Jo’s Farms host Lavender picking event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jo’s Farms is hosting their 2nd annual U-Pick-It Lavander events this weekend. The event is starting Friday, June 24, and runs through June 26. Jo’s Farms offers organically grown French lavender. “You can’t just get these flowers from a florist or local grocery market,” said Lisa Fontanarosa, co-owner of Jo’s Farms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City approves Albertson’s, food court near Presbyterian Rust

Albertson’s Market Street is the second in the state, the first being in Santa Fe. The Market Street brand features a wide range of natural and organic foods, including its own O-organics line, a concierge event planning service and a specialty floral department. Developed by Roy Solomon, Margarita Hill...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Monsoon relief comes early for firefighters

A U.S. Forest Service member stationed along Forest Road 333 on Thursday in the Sandia Mountains. Officials announced they will reopen most of the state’s national forests after an early monsoon onset quelled fire concerns. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) The last few months could be summed up by a...
ENVIRONMENT
campsnearme.art

Taos New Mexico Camping

Ad Hotels voor elk budget. Bekijk hotelprijzen en aanbiedingen. Free Dispersed Camping Near Taos Ski Valley New Mexico Taos Ski Valley Free Camping Boondocking. Rafting Paddleboard Kayak Funyak. Taos new mexico camping. Ad Great Hotel Deals In Taos Nm. Book Today Save. This sparkling gem in the heart of the...
TAOS, NM
KOAT 7

KOAT 7 Named New Mexico Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOAT has been honored with the prestigious Station of the Year award for outstanding achievement from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association. “KOAT is extremely honored to receive this “Station of the Year” award from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association,” said Lori Waldon, President and General Manager for KOAT. “This is a wonderful tribute to our entire station and reflects the passion, dedication and excellence of our team. We will continue to set a high bar for quality journalism and strong local television.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy