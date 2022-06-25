Pajarito Astronomers Club Invites Community To Dark Night Star Party

The Medanales Arroyo with threatening storm clouds. Photo by Eric Björklund. The Mountaineers are back in person! The Tuesday, June 28 Mountaineers meeting will take place at the Nature Center, held in collaboration with PEEC. There will also be a virtual adjunct. The meeting starts at 7:00 PM, and features a presentation on “Lesser Known Hikes in Northern New Mexico” by Eric Björklund. There are many well-known, and well-visited, outings in our neighborhood. However, there is also a lot that lies off the beaten path, in places where solitude is the rule. Björklund’s talk will feature less known hiking areas such as Vista Verde, the ruins of the John Dunn hotel along the Rio Grande, eagle traps on Burnt Mesa, the Lower Paliza Goblin Colony, and explorations southeast of Ghost Ranch with remarkable rock formations.

