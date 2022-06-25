ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

BREAKING: 2023 LB Noah Braham Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0extzc_0gM0qYUq00

The Mountaineers add to the 2023 class.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven , with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Moments ago, the West Virginia coaching staff picked up its second commitment with the addition of 2023 linebacker Noah Braham (6'2", 225-lbs) of University HS in Morgantown.

Noah is the son of WVU Hall of Fame offensive lineman Rich Braham who played for the Mountaineers from 1990-93.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

WVU adds six new commitments to 2022, 2023 classes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football had an eventful weekend on the recruiting trail. The Mountaineers added a tight end to the 2022 class and five new commitments to the 2023 class. Three-star tight end Will Dixon (6′5, 230) reclassified to the Class of 2022 and will join the Mountaineers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
bluegoldnews.com

The 100 Greatest WVU Men’s Basketball Players Of All-Time: No. 60-56

In this 21-part series, I’ll count down the 100 greatest Mountaineer men’s basketball players of all-time. Admittedly this list is not scientific. It is completely subjective, and obviously opinions may differ. Please feel free to visit our message boards at BlueGoldNews.com to provide your own thoughts on this list, either pro or con.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#University Hs
WBOY

2022 WVU football roster review: Defensive line

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Saturday, we featured West Virginia’s offensive line in our roster review series. Now, we go over to the defensive side of the football. WVU’s defense was one of the best in the nation at stopping opposing teams in the red zone last season. A big reason for that success was the strength of the defensive line.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro News

Larry Harrison details new-look WVU basketball roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Five returners, seven newcomers and a player that could fall into both categories have gathered in Morgantown as the WVU men’s basketball team continues their roster reconstruction for the 2022-2023 season. Individual and team workouts are held throughout the summer months. Associate head coach Larry...
MORGANTOWN, WV
butlerradio.com

Three lead the chase for $40,000 at the Fuhrer Invite

Three players, including past champions David Bradshaw and Mike Van Sickle have a one-stroke lead at the Frank Fuhrer Invitational after the opening 36 holes. Each are at 1-under par at the Pittsburgh Field Club. This is the first tournament since Fuhrer’s death last month. The winner receives a $40,000 top prize.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Johnson not letting Bearcats settle for less despite loss of strong senior class

It’s been just over three months since Grafton’s boys basketball program wrapped up its most successful season in recent memory. The senior-laden Bearcats won 18 games and were seeded fifth in the Class AAA state tournament, where GHS suffered a quarterfinal loss to Wheeling Central Catholic despite holding a 10-point lead in the third quarter.
GRAFTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

$1 Million Powerball winner sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Powerball ticket, for last Saturday’s drawing, worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Circle K on Beech Street in Grafton, West Virginia Lottery officials announced this week. The ticket match all five numbers, but not the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased, officials said. Lottery officials are encouraging […]
GRAFTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is ready for new rollout 988 number July 16th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
WHEELING, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy