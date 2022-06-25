BREAKING: 2023 LB Noah Braham Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2023 class.

Moments ago, the West Virginia coaching staff picked up its second commitment with the addition of 2023 linebacker Noah Braham (6'2", 225-lbs) of University HS in Morgantown.

Noah is the son of WVU Hall of Fame offensive lineman Rich Braham who played for the Mountaineers from 1990-93.

