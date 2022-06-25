ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian forces launch dozens of missile strikes across Ukraine

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbX1A_0gM0qPYJ00

June 25 (UPI) -- Russian forces launched dozens of missiles across Ukraine on Saturday morning, including northern and western regions of the country, officials said.

The missiles

40 targets across Ukraine, including the north and west largely spared in recent weeks as Moscow focused on the eastern Donbas region.

Bombers from a Russian airfield flew up to Ukraine's border after entering Belarusian airspace and fired the missiles overnight, according to Belarusian monitoring group, Belarusian Guyun, which has detailed Russian actions since the war started Feb. 24.

Officials also said that the attack hit mostly military installations.

Local officials in Ukraine confirmed the attack, which Ukraine's military intelligence agency called "a large-scale provocation of Russia for the purpose of further dragging Belarus into the war against Ukraine," The New York Times reported.

Russian forces fired at least 24 missiles at the outskirts of Zhytomyr, about 80 miles west of Kyiv, according to Zhytomyr Mayor Sergey Sukhomlyn. Zhytomyr Regional Gov. Vitaly Bunechko said at least one soldier was killed and another was injured.

East of Kyiv, in the Chernihiv region, Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Chaus said that a "massive missile strike," destroyed infrastructure in Desna village where Ukrainian forces have a military base.

In March, Russian strikes on Chernihiv killed and injured numerous civilians, according to Human Rights Watch.

By early April, Ukrainian troops had forced Russian fighters from the Chernihiv area, but Chaus said that the strike on Saturday is a sign that the war in the area "is not over."

Another strike by Russian forces on the Black Sea on Saturday morning hit the Yavoriv military facility near Lviv. The strike injured four people, regional Gov. Maxim Kozitsky said.

The Yavoriv district was also targeted with a strike in March that killed 35 people and injured at least 130 people, according to Ukrainian officials.

On Friday, Ukraine withdrew troops from the key city of Severodonetsk after months of shelling, marking a victory for Russia in its effort to capture the eastern Donbas region.

Still, the battle for Lysychansk, another key eastern city Severodonetsk, raged on Saturday.

The British Ministry of Defense said in an update that Ukraine was "likely reconfiguring its defense," of the Severodonetsk-Lysychansk area amid Russian forces advancing "on the southern edge of the build up area."

The update also said that there's been a shakeup in Russian high command "since the start of June," including removal of several generals from "key operational command roles."

These removals have included commander of Airborne Forces Gen.-Col. Andrei Serdyukov, and commander of Southern Group Forces General of the Army Alexandr Dvornikov, according to the update.

Col.-Gen. Sergei Surovikin is likely to take over command of the SGF, which continues to be key to Russia's offensive in Donbas, though Surovikin "has been dogged with allegations of corruption and brutality," the British Ministry of Defense added.

Meanwhile, in the already captured Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the 120,000 captive residents are suffering under Russian rule.

In a city council Telegram post, Boychenko said there was no working sewage system or drinking water, and tons of uncollected garbage was piling up. Amid the unsanitary conditions, he was concerned about the spread of cholera and dysentery.

"All this puts at risk the lives and health of Mariupol residents who find themselves in a real ghetto," Boychenko said in the post. "Now everything must be done to give Mariupol residents the opportunity to leave the city towards the territory controlled by Ukraine."

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began Feb. 24, at least 4,677 civilians have been killed and 5,829 civilians have been injured, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights latest update. The update noted that actual civilian casualties may be considerably higher due to delayed reports and many reports still pending corroboration.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities and mourning

Comments / 13

Related
Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Missiles#Civilian Casualties#Military Installations#Russian#Belarusian#The New York Times#Ukrainian#Chernihiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says it’s ready for ‘big, colossal war’ with NATO

The Russian military is ready for a potentially massive conflict with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, according to a Russian general and member of the country’s legislature on Friday. During a panel discussion on the state-run Russia 1 channel, “Evening with Vladimir Solovyev” host Vladimir Solovyev asked the panel...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
385K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy