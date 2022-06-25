Kansas City Current's sparkling new $18 million facility shows the luxury women's pro athletes have long missed out on

The locker room at the Kansas City Current's new training complex. Kansas City Current

The National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current have a sparkling new training complex.

The $18 million facility shows the luxury women's professional athletes have long missed out on.

The privately funded Riverside, Missouri, venue is the first built specifically for an NWSL team.

The Kansas City Current have a new home.

Owners of the National Women's Soccer League club invested $18 million into constructing a sparkling training facility in Riverside, Missouri — less than 10 miles from downtown Kansas City. The complex is the first built for an NWSL team and one of few in the country devoted exclusively to women's professional athletes.

"This isn't just a building for us. It's a new home," NWSL veteran and Current defender Kristen Edmonds said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "It's ours — something we don't have to share with a men's side or a youth club, which isn't anywhere else in the US. I'm not sure even the world."

"To be able to have this and call it our own is something super special for not just Kansas City but to grow the women's game in general," she added.

The training center — which was brought to life by female-owned construction firm Monarch Build — features sprawling grass fields, a swanky locker room, a fully stocked kitchen, recovery jacuzzis, a dazzling weight room, and more. Not only does the facility show what women's professional athletes have missed out on for so long, but it represents what the future of women's sports could be with proper vision and investment.

Take a tour of the Current's training facility below:

The facade of the Kansas City Current's new training complex. Kansas City Current

The Current's training facility is less than 10 miles from downtown Kansas City. Google Maps

Chris and Angie Long (left) own the Kansas City Current along with Brittany Mahomes (right). Her husband, Patrick Mahomes, is the quarterback for the Chiefs. Amy Kontras/ISI Photos/Getty Images; Omar Vega/Invision/AP

An aerial view of the Kansas City Current's new training complex. Kansas City Current

Kristen Edmonds kicks the ball for the Kansas City Current. Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

