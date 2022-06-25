Opinion: We passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act for the 21 Uvalde victims -- and the people mourning their loss

The Uvalde school district police chief criticised for his handling of the massacre that unfolded at Robb Elementary School last month defended the officers’ delay in confronting the teenage gunman.Pete Arredondo, 50, provided one of the first public accounts on the police response to the elementary school shooting in a wide-ranging interview with the Texas Tribune, making it the first time the officer has given extensive comments on the incident since the deadly mass shooting occurred on 24 May that left 19 children and two teachers dead.In the wake of the massacre, law enforcement officials in Texas, particularly Chief...
