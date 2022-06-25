ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: We passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act for the 21 Uvalde victims -- and the people mourning their loss

By Tony Gonzales
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales explains why he decided to vote in favor of the bipartisan gun safety bill that President Biden signed into law Saturday...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
Complex

Texas Artist Made 19 Custom Caskets for Uvalde Shooting Victims

Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo breaks cover to defend himself as a hero

The Uvalde school district police chief criticised for his handling of the massacre that unfolded at Robb Elementary School last month defended the officers’ delay in confronting the teenage gunman.Pete Arredondo, 50, provided one of the first public accounts on the police response to the elementary school shooting in a wide-ranging interview with the Texas Tribune, making it the first time the officer has given extensive comments on the incident since the deadly mass shooting occurred on 24 May that left 19 children and two teachers dead.In the wake of the massacre, law enforcement officials in Texas, particularly Chief...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blames string of mass shootings on 'absent fathers'

In the wake of several deadly shootings across the nation, including in his home state of Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz claimed numerous mass murderers are "raised with absent fathers." Cruz spoke at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston over the weekend. His speech condemned the recent wave of...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to block records about Uvalde school shooting response from the public

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Texas agencies resist releasing public records that could help clarify response to Uvalde school shooting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Second Amendment#School Security#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Americans#House#Mental Health America
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy