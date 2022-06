Tulsa Police arrested a man who officers say threw a saw blade through the window of a car with a woman inside. According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near 21st and Memorial. When police arrived on scene, they found Ryan Thomas, who told police he had been shot. Paramedics who evaluated Thomas said they could only find a cut on his ear.

TULSA, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO