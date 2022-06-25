ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, AR

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hensley Island, or 19 miles north of Pine Bluff, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... White Hall England... Redfield Altheimer... Warbritton Pine Bluff Arsenal... Hensley Island Wabbaseka... Sherrill Tucker... Gethsemane Pastoria... Bredlow Corner Wright... Lock and Dam 5 Park Tar Camp Park... Ferda Dexter HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stone County in north central Arkansas West central Independence County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Cleburne County in north central Arkansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Concord, or 13 miles west of Batesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord... Bethesda Ben... Almond Drasco... Marcella Wolf Bayou... Locust Grove Ida HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR

