Naples, FL

Coast Guard rescues man from fishing vessel 57 miles west of Naples

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old man that was struggling to breathe aboard a fishing vessel 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples on Friday night.

According to the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, a Coast Guard helicopter crew lifted the man and two other passengers from their American Patriot vessel and took them to the Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies.

Further information is unknown at this time.

Count on NBC 2 to provide updates as the story develops.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

