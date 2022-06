There’s been a lot of talk recently about the Nothing Phone (1) for all the wrong reasons. The newest entrant in the crowded mobile industry is a company headed by a smartphone veteran. The former head of OnePlus, Carl Pei, is back making smartphones and using creative ways to build anticipation around an unreleased product. But there’s no reason to get excited about the handset, considering the company is only talking about the gimmicky rear panel. That said, the only reason to buy the Nothing Phone (1) might be the price, which leaked ahead of the phone’s release.

