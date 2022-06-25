Omaha Public Schools Security Guards Get Summer Pay Raise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week, Congress passed the Keep Kids Fed Act, extending the expanded pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students through the summer. Starting in the fall, schools will have to turn to other programs to provide free or affordable meals to students. Free meals for...
(KFOR NEWS June 27, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). 30 year old, Tyler Williams, left the facility Friday morning. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It was recovered by facility staff near N 20th and Locust in Omaha.
The Omaha Police Department is questioning recent comments from City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo. Palermo said he’s voting against Mayor Jean Stothert’s latest annexation package because the city doesn't have enough police officers to handle even one more resident, let alone the 180 new folks that would be added to Omaha’s western edge.
The Bellevue Recreation Department has announced that due to staff shortages there will be some changes to the Bellevue Public Swimming Pools Schedule for Tuesday, June 28th:. While the City is hoping that all three pools will be back open on Wednesday, June 29th for their regular operationg hours, the City's three splash pads at Banner Park (50th & Virginia). Looking Glass Park (Lynnwood and 30th St., right behind Leonard Lawrence Elementary School) and the Everett Park Splash Pad (Adjacent to Betz Road) are still open daily for the public. All splash pads are free to the public and open daily from 9am to 8pm. Push the marked button to start the water features during operating hours.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will appear Tuesday in Fremont for a Voter ID town hall meeting. The governor will headline the meeting that is scheduled for 10 a.m. at LA Fire Proof Door, 325 N. Main St. “We are grateful to Gov. Ricketts for his support of the campaign for...
Some Nebraska voters, including some in the Omaha Metro, go to the polls today to elect a new member of Congress. The special election is in the Nebraska First Congressional District. Democratic candidate Patty Pansing Brooks and Republican Mike Flood are competing to replace Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from the...
PAPILLION — A sprawling, 120-acre greenspace in the midst of this Sarpy County seat is about to sprout a neighborhood of hundreds of homes, offices, commercial spaces and trails oriented toward the city’s iconic water tower. Dubbed the Tower District Papillion, the new subdivision north of Highway 370 between 84th and 90th Streets is expected […]
The post Sprawling mixed-use development launches on longtime Sarpy County farm site appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The following information is from data posted Monday on the Sarpy/Cass Health...
LINCOLN, Neb. — "A lot at stake," that's what both candidates vying for Nebraska's First Congressional seat say about Tuesday's special election. The run-off between Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks was prompted by 17-year incumbent Jeff Fortenbury's resignation on March 31 after he was convicted of three federal counts of concealing facts and lying to investigators about illegal foreign campaign contributions.
The first case of Monkeypox in Douglas County grabs the headlines this week, but the Covid-19 coronavirus threat remains, according to "Nebraska Medicine" infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Rupp, who says "it's not having as much impact because of the existing immunity to some degree, and also we have some anti-virals; the vaccines continue to blunt the major serious illness."
LINCOLN — Drive down a long, shaded, country lane west of the long-closed Hastings Regional Center site, follow a couple of bends in the road, and eventually you’ll arrive at the Ingleside Cemetery. The burial grounds are the last remnant of a mental health complex, formerly known as the Ingleside Hospital for the Insane, that […]
The post Damage to cemetery at now-closed Hastings Regional Center saddens residents appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Firefighters say two adults were treated at the scene for minor burns after an early morning fire in Bellevue Tuesday. Exclusive DC Bureau: How we got to a special election in Nebraska. Updated: 5 hours ago. On the same day that Nebraska voters are picking who will replace Jeff Fortenberry,...
LINCOLN, Neb. (June 26, 2022 – KOLN) -An inmate at Nebraska State Penitentiary died on Saturday. Clyde Hicks, age 91, died on June 25, 2022 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. His sentence began on Sept. 15, 2016. Hicks was serving a 15 to 20 year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County.
An Iowa man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the fatal shooting of a state trooper. Firefighters say two adults were treated at the scene for minor burns after an early morning fire in Bellevue Tuesday. Exclusive DC Bureau: How we got to a special election...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly $400,000 worth of beef is missing after a slew of semi thefts that began last week. On Sunday, A Grand Island man reported that his semi was stolen on Friday. He told police that the GPS in his truck indicated that the truck was southwest of Lincoln near the intersection of 100th Street and Highway 33.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is taking action to slow down drivers along a busy road in Elkhorn. Electronic signs are now up along Skyline Drive between Harney and Pacific after neighbors complained that it was turning into a dangerous speedway. Resident John Mackenzie says drivers speed...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — State troopers arrested a 22-year-old man following an investigation into child enticement, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators arrested Hector Tercero, from Roca, who is alleged to have used social media to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to law enforcement.
A 40 year old woman called Lincoln Police on Monday to report she had fallen victim to an internet impersonation scam. The woman told officers she had been talking to a man on Instagram since February who identified himself as actor Henry Cavill. They continued to chat and at one point he told her he had sent her a briefcase containing $10 million and diamonds but it was held up in customs.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic heading to two hospital emergency rooms will be affected by road restrictions this weekend. According to Omaha Public Works, two emergency room entrances will only be accessible from certain streets until Sunday. The Methodist Hospital Emergency Room will only be accessible from South 84th Street.
Comments / 0