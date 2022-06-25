Omaha Public Schools Security Guards Get Summer Pay Raise

The Bellevue Recreation Department has announced that due to staff shortages there will be some changes to the Bellevue Public Swimming Pools Schedule for Tuesday, June 28th:. While the City is hoping that all three pools will be back open on Wednesday, June 29th for their regular operationg hours, the City's three splash pads at Banner Park (50th & Virginia). Looking Glass Park (Lynnwood and 30th St., right behind Leonard Lawrence Elementary School) and the Everett Park Splash Pad (Adjacent to Betz Road) are still open daily for the public. All splash pads are free to the public and open daily from 9am to 8pm. Push the marked button to start the water features during operating hours.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO