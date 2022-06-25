ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

New Ken Burns PBS Documentary Offers Raw Look at the Youth Mental Health Crisis

By Mark Keierleber
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015xFO_0gM0nSjl00

When brothers Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers set out to film a documentary about the mental health struggles of American youth, they knew they were tackling a pervasive problem unspoken about for far too long. What they didn’t realize were the lessons they’d come to uncover about themselves.

Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness , a two-part documentary that premieres Monday on PBS, presents the raw accounts of nearly two dozen young people from diverse backgrounds who open up about their excruciating life experiences. Through varied stories that touch on issues like abuse, addiction and discrimination, the Ewers hope their film will give their audience an understanding that they came to themselves: Everybody, no matter their backgrounds, is affected by America’s mental health crisis in one way or another.

The film, executive produced by renowned documentarian Ken Burns, was screened at the White House Thursday, with First Lady Jill Biden saying, “We have so much work to do to help our children heal,” and thanking the filmmakers for shining a light on mental health.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

“It’s impossible not to be moved by the pain that these young people and their families share,” she said. “But there was so much hope there, too. Because they had all found a way from that darkness towards the light.”

The documentary can be seen at 9 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday and will be available on PBS stations nationally, PBS.com and the PBS Video app . It is part of a larger public media initiative , called Well Beings, to raise awareness about mental health issues.

“The goal of the film, we hope, is that people will find relatability in their own lives through these kids’ stories,” Christopher, who co-directed the documentary with his brother, told The 74. “I felt connected in ways that I can’t even describe to each and every person’s story. Some of them nearly destroyed me as we were filming their interviews because they hit so close to home.”

The young people featured in it range in age from 11 to 27, including a teenager who lost the fight against addiction at the age of 15, a young Native American woman who felt so isolated that she contemplated suicide and a high school freshman who experienced a series of assaults that led to troubling hallucinations. Among them is Billie, a 15-year-old from a rural farming community who endured intense bullying for being transgender. For 14-year-old Xavier, trauma stemmed from an abusive father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMH9B_0gM0nSjl00
Xavier, who uses skateboarding as a coping mechanism, is filmed for a scene in Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness. (Kara Mickley/PBS)

“Cigarette smoke is a very triggering thing from my past since I associate that with getting beat by wooden sticks,” said Xavier, who recalled getting beaten “for seemingly no reason.”

Roughly half of mental illnesses begin by the age of 14 and 75% occur by age 24, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“The things my ancestors went through, it’s shown through alcohol abuse, addictions, non-stable families, toxic relationships,” explains Alexis, a 21-year-old who grew up on a Native American reservation. “That’s the burden that Indigenous youth deal with everyday, you’re just born into it.”

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data offer bleak insight into the extent of the problem and how the pandemic has made the crisis even worse for millions of teens, especially LGBTQ youth and girls. In a recent CDC survey, more than a third of high school students reported experiencing poor mental health during the pandemic, nearly 20% reported that they seriously considered dying by suicide and a staggering 9% had actually tried. Even before the pandemic, suicide was a leading cause of death among teens as rates of youth anxiety and depression surged. In 2009, a quarter of high school students reported feeling persistent sadness or hopelessness. By 2019, that rate jumped to nearly 37%.

Though the project has been years in the making, the film acknowledges how the pandemic has made the crises far more urgent. The Ewers are longtime collaborators with Ken Burns and the trio will continue working together over the next 10 years to create a series of films examining the mental health crisis in America.

Related: Youth Anxiety, Depression and Abuse Surged During COVID. 6 Charts from New CDC Data Show How Students Suffered — And Ways to Help Them Recover

Over the course of four hours, this first film takes viewers on a journey that for many began with traumatic experiences that led to debilitating mental health struggles, but ended with a message of hope. Despite roadblocks including homelessness, arrests, addictions, eating disorders and suicide attempts, many of the young subjects were able to go on and live happy lives thanks to mental health care and the coping skills they developed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ph4ON_0gM0nSjl00
Erik (left) and Christopher Loren Ewers (KenBurns.com)

Yet recovery is a lifelong process. It’s a lesson that Erik learned firsthand over the course of filming the documentary, he said. Throughout his entire life, he struggled to understand his emotional issues. Although his parents took him to a psychiatrist while he was in elementary school, it wasn’t until he started filming the documentary that he began to truly address his challenges. The youth in his film, he said, “gave me an education about myself.”

“If the film has the power to do that for me, I can only hope that it will have that power for other people as well,” he said.

Christopher said the youth interviews hit home for his family, too, as his daughter struggled with mental health challenges of her own. Listening to each of the stories, he said, “gave us the courage and the commitment to see through the proper care for our daughter.”

As the filmmakers weave the young peoples’ individual stories into a cohesive narrative, the result can only be described as a gut punch. With the goal of presenting an unvarnished look into the pervasiveness of youth mental health crises, the documentary is difficult to watch at times. But sugarcoating the issue would be a disservice to those who are struggling, Erik said.

“Imagine a kid out there who is literally watching it and we watered it down, which of course, we had not,” he said. “But if they did, they’d be saying ‘Wow, I’m a lot worse than I thought,’ or say ‘This is bullshit.’”

The stigma still associated with mental health issues prevents many young people from sharing their experiences, yet the Ewers brothers said their subjects were motivated to open up on film — and wound up feeling better as a result. They were tired of keeping their suffering bottled up inside and hoped that greater awareness could save lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9H89_0gM0nSjl00
Alexis, who was raised on a Native American reservation, shares her experiences with mental health hurdles. (Screenshot via PBS)

Alexis, who grew up on the reservation, said that nearly all Indigenous youth are the victims of trauma and abuse to some degree. Yet also embedded in her DNA, she said, is resilience.

“I know for a fact that my ancestors and my elders, they’re rooting for me and they want me to do good,” she said. “I’ll share my story over and over again. I’ll go through those emotions like a million times if it helps one person.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Zachary Levi Reveals Mental Breakdown at 37 Led Him to Seek Treatment After “Lifelong” Battle with Anxiety, Depression

Zachary Levi has a memoir coming out June 28 titled Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others. In it, the Shazam! franchise star reveals that his journey of arriving at a place where he could fully practice self-love and acceptance has been a difficult one as he has faced a lifelong battle with anxiety, depression and low self-worth due to being raised in a complicated and abusive household filled with high expectations. The 41-year-old actor says that he wasn’t able to fully pinpoint what his issues were until a dramatic downward spiral led him to suffer a mental breakdown at...
NFL
Axios

Dr. Phil warns about "a generation in trouble"

Dressed in a suit and a pair of white Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers on Thursday, TV personality Phil McGraw — better known as Dr. Phil — said he was "ready to do a lot of walking" through the Capitol to talk to lawmakers about America's mental health. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#American
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Homeless
MedicineNet.com

Is There a Cure for Neuropathy in the Legs?

Some cases of neuropathy such as neuropathy of hyperglycemia (diabetes mellitus type II) may improve with rigorous blood sugar control and insulin. Neuropathy in the kidney may improve to some extent with dialysis or renal transplantation. However, the cure for it is difficult. Proper treatment will slow progression and address...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Research finds that social isolation is directly associated with later dementia

Social isolation is linked to lower brain volume in areas related to cognition and a higher risk of dementia, according to research published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The study found that social isolation was linked to a 26% increased risk of dementia, separately from risk factors like depression and loneliness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Empath Test

This quiz can’t replace a clinical diagnosis. If you believe you might have a mental health condition after taking this test, consider reaching out to a qualified professional about your symptoms. When you see someone in distress do you feel emotional? Do you feel as if you’re experiencing their...
MENTAL HEALTH
Grazia

‘Black Women In The UK Are Four Times More Likely To Die In Childbirth Than White Women – Something Has To Change’

What happens to Black women who have children but experience difficulties with motherhood? What happens when reality does not match expectations? What happens when services that are supposed to offer support and care are deemed inadequate? Over the last six years, when I began my motherhood journey, I’ve pondered all these questions, which have ultimately led me to write my new book, My Black Motherood: Mental Health, Stigma Racism and the System.
WORLD
verywellmind.com

What Is Wet Brain?

WKS can be divided into two stages or conditions: Wernicke's encephalopathy and Korsakoff's psychosis. Wet brain is most commonly seen in people with alcohol use disorder. In fact, the term 'wet brain' was developed in direct reference to the condition's link with alcohol dependence and misuse. While anyone can develop...
HEALTH
The 74

The 74

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy