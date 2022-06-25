ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop early Amazon Prime Day tech deals on Samsung TVs, AirPods, Lenovo laptops and more

By Michael Desjardin, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Shop early Amazon Prime Day tech deals on Samsung TVs, AirPods, Lenovo laptops and more. Reviewed/Amazon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will fall on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 , but despite being a few weeks away, you can already land some serious savings on an array of must-have tech products. From Samsung TVs to Apple AirPods, there are tons of early Prime Day tech deals to shop right now.

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, headphones or a new laptop, Prime Day is a great time to shop. We've combed through all of the pre-Prime Day tech deals we could find to bring you the best of the best.

Here's everything you need to know about early Prime Day tech deals happening now.

The best early Prime Day tech deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch OLED TV and a pair of excellent true wireless earbuds.

  1. 55-Inch LG C1 OLED TV for $1,096.99 (Save $403)
  2. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99.99 (Save $59.01)
  3. 65-Inch TCL 5-Series Roku TV for $599.99 (Save $500)
  4. 14-Inch Lenovo Flex 5 for $599.99 (Save $250)
  5. Panasonic RZ-S500W True Wireless Earbuds for $127 (Save $52.99)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best early Prime Day TV deals

These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With early Prime Day discounts in effect, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best pre-Prime Day deals on TVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyKAi_0gM0nRr200
Save on a new screen with these epic early Amazon Prime Day TV deals on TCL, Samsung and LG TVs. Reviewed/Amazon

The best early Prime Day headphones deals

Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park like a comfortable pair of headphones. While more deals on headphones are on the way, there are already a handful of great early Prime Day deals to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHm8b_0gM0nRr200
Shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones from Apple, Beats and Samsung. Reviewed/Amazon

The best early Prime Day laptop deals

If you're ready for a new laptop, these early Prime Day deals are here to make the process a little easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfuLS_0gM0nRr200
Early Prime Day laptop deals include discounts on Lenovo, Samsung and Apple. Reviewed/Amazon

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Score early deals on beauty, fashion and home essentials

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. During Prime Day, new deals are constantly being added, including lightning deals, which typically only last a few hours.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon announced that its two-day sales event will fall on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 . However, early Prime Day deals began rolling out on June 21 .

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop for deals on Prime Day.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop early Amazon Prime Day tech deals on Samsung TVs, AirPods, Lenovo laptops and more

Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
pocketnow.com

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.
TECHNOLOGY
