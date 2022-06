Is the end near for Jimmy Kimmel Live? In an interview with Variety, Jimmy Kimmel, 54, revealed that after 19 years on the air, he may be ready to throw in the towel as a late-night talk show host. “I wish I knew what I was gonna do,” said Jimmy, whose contract with ABC ends in 2023. “I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore,’ ” he added. “And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing.”

