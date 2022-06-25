ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Price of planned Mobile River bridge swells to $2.7B

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The latest plan for a new bridge and revamped Interstate 10 to ease traffic congestion on the Gulf Coast at Mobile shows the cost has swelled to $2.7 billion after years of disputes and delays, an increase of more than 25%.

The project, which includes a tall bridge over the Mobile River and a replacement of I-10 over Mobile Bay just east of downtown, could be complete by late 2028 if work begins next year, according to a report released Friday by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Passenger vehicles would pay a maximum toll of $2.50 and trucks would pay as much as $18, the report said, but free routes would still be available.

The project was projected to cost $2.1 billion in 2019, but opposition over plans to charge cars one-way tolls of as much as $6 led to delays. The state’s new report on the on-again, off-again project blamed inflation for the price hike.

The project would be funded with $250 million from the state; $625 million in federal grants; $1.2 billion in bond financing and $1.1 in federal loans, the report said. Revenue from tolls would be used to pay the debt.

Almost 100,000 cars and trucks use the current system of tunnels and bridges that cross Mobile Bay and the Mobile River, leading to congestion on roads that were designed for only 35,000 vehicles daily, the report said. The improvement is needed to allow for growth, improve safety and hasten evacuation during hurricanes, the report said.

After looking dead, the project was resurrected in December after officials in Mobile and Baldwin County approved a framework they said was needed to improve traffic flow on the Gulf Coast for the project. The heavily traveled east-west route links Jacksonville, Florida, with Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Traffic
State
Florida State
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile River#Mobile Bay#Tolls#Tunnels#Gulf Coast#Urban Construction
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy