ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Attorney General James issues advisory reminding New Yorkers abortion is legal and protected in New York State

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her fierce defense of reproductive freedom following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (Roe) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (Casey) by issuing an advisory in multiple languages reminding New Yorkers abortion is legal and protected in New York...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 19

fern NYC
2d ago

That will be the new democrat voting pill.. abortion.. If you are in a blue state .. womens are not affected… people relax.. why dont you invest in methods not to get pregnant.. simple

Reply
7
Gary Lampkin
3d ago

Don't forget to give the contact information for the Abortion Tourism Dept. Gov. MOLOCHhul wants to start.

Reply
10
Related
FingerLakes1

Attorney General James, national law firms, and reproductive rights groups launch hotline for abortion legal service

New York Attorney General Letitia James, 24 national law firms, and eight reproductive rights organizations today announced the launch of a legal hotline that will provide legal guidance and resources to patients, healthcare providers, and supporters seeking information about their legal rights to access and provide abortions. The legal hotline, which is part of Attorney General James’ new Pro Bono Task Force on Reproductive Health that she convened with these law firms and advocacy groups, will be available to anyone who is seeking legal information and legal advice about abortions in New York, patients seeking to travel to New York to obtain an abortion, healthcare providers, and people and organizations providing material support. The hotline is free and will be available in the 12 most common languages spoken in New York. Attorney General James’ task force is co-led by the law firm Paul, Weiss and the Center for Reproductive Rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityreviewnr.com

Hochul signs voting rights bill into law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, signed the landmark John. R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York into law cementing New York state’s place as a national leader on voting rights and fulfilling a key part of the governor’s 2022 State of the State agenda. The governor signed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin targeted with antisemitic death threat

U.S. Congressman and Jewish candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., was recently targeted with an antisemitic death threat, The New York Post reported. A swastika was spray-painted on a Zeldin campaign lawn sign in Huntington, Suffolk County, along with the number 187, the Long Island congressman’s campaign said in a statement on Sunday. The incident came only days before the Republican gubernatorial primary.
HUNTINGTON, NY
City Limits

No Loud Music. No Smoking. No Guns. Can NYC Landlords Ban Firearms?

The Supreme Court’s recent decision could turn the Meatpacking District into the Heat-packing District by allowing an untold number of New Yorkers to carry guns outside their homes. But what about inside their homes? In a city where about two-thirds of residents are renters, can a private landlord prohibit a tenant from keeping a gun inside their apartment?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Letitia James
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Application to open for NY cannabis processor licenses; chief equity officer named for state’s cannabis office

New York state’s Cannabis Control Board has approved Damian Fagon as the Chief Equity Officer for the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), tasked with overseeing the social and economic initiatives for the agency. Fagon is a third-generation farmer with a background in international development and agriculture. He’s led development...
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1

DEC announces survey to monitor striped bass health in New York

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced a two-year study to monitor the health and contaminant loads of Atlantic striped bass in New York’s marine waters. The survey will collect samples of striped bass to measure levels of polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) and other contaminants to update commercial fishery restrictions and the State Department of Health’s consumption advisories for recreational anglers, as well as enhance the understanding of New York’s striped bass population.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#State Attorney General#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#Politics State#New Yorkers#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Spanish
newyorkupstate.com

‘New York State, let cannabis microbusinesses grow’ — Guest column

This opinion was written by the co-founders of The Pantheon Collective. As the summer creeps in, 203 cultivators have been awarded conditional licenses and now prepare to grow what will literally be New York’s first taste of cannabis from its new regulated market. Until then, the rest of us...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Primary Day in New York: Voters decide who will be their candidates for governor, assembly

Democrats and Republicans will select their candidates to become New York's next governor. Recent Supreme Court rulings loom large as New Yorkers head to the polls. New York political contests are always intense, but the specter of the Supreme Court rulings overturning abortion and the state's strict gun laws are giving voters even more to consider as they decide who they want to represent them at the top of the Republican and Democratic tickets.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Hochul's quest, GOP logjam, and AOC vs. Adams highlight N.Y. primaries

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who will face off in November and decide the future direction of the Empire State. State Assembly primaries will also be held, with a number of races shaping up as a contest between Mayor Eric Adams and progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported on Monday. Tuesday is a big day in New York politics. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take on two challengers for the Democratic nomination, there's a four-way Republican free for all, and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Can You Legally Withhold Rent From Your Landlord In New York State?

Is a tenant legally allowed to not pay their landlord in New York State? If you rent an apartment or house in New York, there may be certain times when you can withhold or reduce your rent payment to your landlord. Thankfully, for renters, New York offers a number of protections against slumlords or landlords who just can't seem to fix problems in a timely manner.
HOUSE RENT
NewsChannel 36

Congressman Lee Zeldin Responds to Campaign Vandalism

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- This weekend, Congressman Lee Zeldin, released the following statement after a Zeldin for New York campaign sign was vandalized with antisemitic death threats in Huntington, New York. Now, Zeldin is the Republican and Conservative Party designee for Governor. With a win, Zeldin would become the first...
HUNTINGTON, NY
FingerLakes1

Attorney General James joins National Coalition of Attorneys General to reaffirm commitment to protecting access to abortion care

Attorney General James and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general today issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, access to safe and legal abortion remains robustly protected in numerous states across the country, including in New York and the coalition states. As highlighted by the multistate coalition’s efforts in the amicus brief in Dobbs, the attorneys general will continue to fight to support the rights of pregnant people nationwide.
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Increase in New York State Childcare Income Standards

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced an increase in state childcare standards. The new childcare standards would support anyone earning below three-hundred percent of the federal poverty level with assistance. Previously, the income standard for childcare subsidies was two-hundred percent. Lupardo says that in this year’s budget, New York State allocated […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Democrats Speak Out on Guns and Abortion

The June 24 USSC decision overturning Roe v Wade overshadowed another important and controversial decision for New Yorkers. On June 23, the U.S.S.C. repealed New York’s Concealed Carry Law, throwing uncertainty into the future of NY State’s restrictions on residents ability to be armed in the public square.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy