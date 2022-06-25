Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Vandon Fessler (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Vandon Fessler

Number: 19

Position: WR / DB

Height: 5’11

Weight: 180

High School / Class: Silverton 2022

H.S. Coach: Josh Craig

College: Washington State University

Vandon began his varsity football career at Silverton as a sophomore and earned All-Conference honors his first year on offense and defense. His junior year was shortened to a five-game season. In Vandon's senior year, he was voted unanimously on both sides of the ball as 1st team All-Conference (offense as a wide receiver and defense as a defensive back). He was also named 1st team All-State as a wide receiver and defensive back. Through the adversity, he is now ranked eighth in Oregon overall for total career receiving yards, and he led the state in receiving for all classifications his junior and senior year. He was named Player of the Game at the 2021 5A state final, where Silverton won the title. Vandon holds several records for Silverton football: career receptions (141), receptions in a season (84), career yards (2,720), yards in a season (1,453), receptions in a game (11) and yards in a game (223). Vandon is also a varsity letterman in baseball as a catcher. Academically, Vandon is a scholar-athlete with a GPA of 3.97, including AP courses and earning his Honors Diploma. He is a member of the National Honor Society. He’s displayed his school pride through his four years of participation in ASB Leadership. He has volunteered his time to various organizations, most notably to his church as an altar server. Vandon will attend Washington State University in the fall, where he will pursue a degree in engineering and play football.

Earlier:

