Mistrial in murder case against Baltimore’s ‘Wheelie Queen’

BALTIMORE (AP) — A hung jury has resulted in the mistrial of a Baltimore woman known as the “Wheelie Queen” who was accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend.

Newsoutlets report that a judge declared the mistrial Friday after nine hours of deliberations over two days.

Lakeyria Doughty was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Tiffany Wilson, on New Year’s Day in 2021.

Prosecutors said Doughty killed Wilson in a fight precipitated by the couple’s breakup. Doughty took the stand in her own defense and said Wilson attacked her and accidentally stabbed herself during the struggle.

Doughty earned her nickname as a member of the 12 O’Clock Boys, a crew of dirt bike riders in the city.