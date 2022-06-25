Our Feet – By Arthur Smith

(CBS DETROIT) – The redevelopment of the former Webster Elementary School continues to move forward as a contaminated 20,000-gallon underground tank was removed, according to Oakland County officials. Contaminated tank removed from the former Webster Elementary School | Credit: Oakland County The tank, which was used to store fuel oil, was removed from the ground by a crane operator. Last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded Oakland County a $425,000 grant to clean up the site. “Without these grants, many of these sites would continue to be an eyesore in our communities,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “So,...

