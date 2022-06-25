Our Feet – By Arthur Smith

Those first few baby steps are tough although we try our best. But practice does make perfect, now we walk and run and play,. yet don’t complain about the pain we put those two feet through. We’ll need them more than ever as we reach those golden...
(CBS DETROIT) – The redevelopment of the former Webster Elementary School continues to move forward as a contaminated 20,000-gallon underground tank was removed, according to Oakland County officials.
Contaminated tank removed from the former Webster Elementary School | Credit: Oakland County
The tank, which was used to store fuel oil, was removed from the ground by a crane operator.
Last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded Oakland County a $425,000 grant to clean up the site.
“Without these grants, many of these sites would continue to be an eyesore in our communities,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “So,...
Rochester Hills Festival of the Hills Fireworks / Borden Park Fireworks – Festival of the Hills, Oakland County’s largest fireworks show, returns to Borden Park in Rochester Hills on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The fireworks begin at 10:06p. The Festival of the Hills at Borden Park starts at 6p with family games, music and live entertainment.
Come enjoy a fun afternoon of lively conversation, games and yummy food! Right to Life of St Clair County will be hosting their annual potluck picnic at Marysville City Park, Pavilion 5, come rain or shine!. Stop by and take in the beautiful scenery, while filling those tummies with hotdogs,...
DETROIT – Former Local 4 News Meteorologist Kim Adams will rejoin WDIV as Meteorologist on all of our station’s main content platforms -- Local 4 News on television, the station website ClickOnDetroit, and the station’s streaming channel Local 4+, it was announced today by WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis.
The Downtown Development Authority is excited to announce that Blue Water Festival, Port Huron’s Boat Weekend, is set for July 13-16, 2022, in Downtown Port Huron. The DDA is again partnering with local organizations such as the Rotary Club of Port Huron, RadioFirst, and Operation Transformation to deliver this four-day event. This year’s Blue Water Festival is presented by Huntington Bank.
“There are absolutely no plans to close Station 4,” said City Manager James Freed, addressing the audience at the city council’s regular meeting June 13. Freed was referring to the Port Huron’s fire station on the city’s south side at 3114 24th Street. “That’ a critical...
Painting already started in St. Clair and Port Huron. Colorful murals will be painted on streets in three St. Clair County communities this summer including Port Huron, St. Clair, and Marine City. Sherri Faust, president of the Friends of the St. Clair River, previously explained the Thumb Coast Storm Drain...
How is this possible? The state is literally broken in two parts, surrounded by water on three sides, and yet... the county with the most shoreline is an inland county?. Well, math isn't exactly my strong suit, but we're gonna look at some numbers and see how this is real life.
Port Huron, MI – Lake Huron Medical Center (LHMC) is pleased to announce its June 2022 Employee of the Month, Ryan Kowalski. LHMC is honored to have a strong team of staff and volunteers working hard to deliver high-quality care to the Blue Water Area. Ryan works as a...
The 5th annual Michigan Rib Fest kicks off this Friday in Lake Orion. The event, which is produced by the non-profit Friends of the Castle and CV events, will take place on 2 sites this year: the 21-acre Canterbury Village and the Wildwood Amphitheater located across the street. With this...
Kwame and LaTicia McGee Kilpatrick share photos of their newborn son, Kyng Malachi Kilpatrick. "Kyng Malachi came 22 days early," Detroit's former mayor, 52, posted on Instagram this month. The former Detroit mayor and his second wife married last July at Historic Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit and live in Georgia.
HOLLY, Mich. - Days after a massive fire destroyed numerous businesses in downtown Holly, Fire Chief Steve McGee issued a thank you letter to the community, and to those who assisted in a time of need. The following is a message from Chief Steve McGee and all Holly firefighters:. Our...
Support local businesses this summer by heading to your local farmers market. These 12 metro Detroit farmers markets sell everything from fresh produce and baked goods to home items and body care. Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The 102-year-old Ann Arbor farmers market takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
A man taking a walk discovered a body in a drainage area in Chesterfield Township on Sunday evening, police said. A 27-year-old Ann Arbor man called police after finding the body lying in a drainage area with heavily overgrown vegetation, police said. It’s believed that the body had been there for some time, police said. The body was discovered on Gratiot Avenue near 22 Mile Road.
Organizing a popular annual event thousands of people look forward to can be challenging but Algonac Pickerel Tournament Chairman Andrew Goulet describes his first time in the top spot as both “interesting and fun.”. Goulet, a Clay Township resident since 1989, is a member of the Algonac Lions Club,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is investigating a reported murder-suicide at a Rochester Hills apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the two women were found dead inside the apartment complex at Stratford Manor Townhouses near Walton and Adams after they responded to a call Monday night.
It seems like everyone is struggling with skyrocketing gas prices and inflation. It’s something Daisy Bryant knows all too well. “But you know me and my family are hanging in there,” Bryant said. Thankfully, she and others on Saturday got $20 dollars worth of gas free of charge,...
3763 Lapeer Rd, Port Huron, 48060, Tel:810-327-2406/ www.mcshine.com. Alkaline water. What is it? If you are a bit like me, my first thought when I heard the term “alkaline water” was that it sounded hokey and confusing, battery-related, or a quick-lived fad that would be a waste of money. Those were my initial thoughts, and boy was I wrong.
Those hoping to grab something besides sandwiches or burgers for lunch will have a brand-new gourmet option in Marine City starting this week when Endless Pastabilities LLC food truck opens for business on South Parker Street adjacent to the Sunoco station. The mobile truck menu features pasta and salad with...
Comments / 0