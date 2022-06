FX’s “The Old Man” has been renewed for a second season on the strength of an impressive viewership debut, the network announced Monday. “Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry’s book,” said Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment President. “The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO