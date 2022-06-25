Southern California man caught with 24 kilos of fentanyl

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A suspected Southern California drug dealer was caught with 24 kilos of fentanyl in his car and home, along with $250,000 worth of fentanyl pills, prosecutors said.

The 60-year-old suspect was arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday during which California Highway Patrol officers found 4 kilos of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to a statement the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

A subsequent search of his home led to the discovery of more fentanyl, plus methamphetamine, the statement said.

The Fullerton resident pleaded not guilty on Friday to multiple felony counts of drug possession and sale or transport, the Orange County Register reported.

If convicted, he faces more than 6 years at the Orange County jail.

Local law enforcement officials have warned of rapid growth in the number of deaths related to fentanyl, which jumped from 36 in 2016 to 636 in 2021, the Register reported.