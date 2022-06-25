ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

‘My body, my choice’: Protesters gather in Lake Charles against abortion ban

By Andrea Robinson
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a big decision from the US Supreme Court, overturning the 1973 law, Roe v. Wade causing a mixture of emotions among Americans, some of which who demonstrated in protest. The landmark ruling has many people outraged and upset, but for others, it’s...

geezlouise
3d ago

you have a choice to begin with!! Go home and on the way stop at a cvs and get some condoms or any other form of birth control!!🥳🥳🙏🙏😇😇😇

Darlene Simon Bleser
3d ago

they didn't ban abortion, their just leaving up to states. government has over stepped their boundaries in everything we do. where does it stop they try to tell what, when and how to do it.

Emily Claire
3d ago

So amazing to see pro-choice people in my town! Love to see it! My body, my choice! Keep your rosaries out of my uterus, I don't wanna get an infection!

Lake Charles American Press

Church’s gym, rectory to be demolished

The gym at Sacred Heart Catholic Church has been labeled beyond “reasonable repair” and will be demolished. The Rev. Ruben Buller, vicar general and moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Lake Charles, said Sacred Heart sustained significant damage during Hurricanes Laura and Delta and remediation work began quickly in an effort to minimize further damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur to receive additional $6.4M for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has been awarded an additional $6,436,724.65 in hurricane recovery reimbursement from FEMA, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. The additional funds were made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura and are for debris removal operations reimbursement. The federal...
SULPHUR, LA
kjas.com

Local counties and parishes initiate bans on burning

As the amount of moisture in vegetation continues to decline some local leaders have called for bans on all outdoor burning in an attempt to prevent fire. Bans on all outdoor burning are now in place in Tyler, Angelina and Orange Counties here in East Texas and also in Vernon Parish in Louisiana.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Remembering Hurricane Audrey: Survivor speaks 65 years later

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sixty-five years ago today, Cameron Parish residents woke up to pure horror. A slow-moving, weak hurricane had suddenly exploded to a fast-moving major hurricane. Hurricane Audrey trapped many residents who had gone to bed the night before believing they had time to escape in the...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Second Harvest to hold drive-thru food giveaway in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute food to families in need at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church on Shattuck Street Thursday, June 30. The drive-thru event will be open on a first come, first served basis from 9 to 11 a.m. while supplies last. No paperwork or documentation is required, but those receiving assistance must provide household information such as the recipient’s name, number of household members and current monthly income.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Clarence Thomas
KPLC TV

KPLC honored with John Korbel Memorial Award for flood coverage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The 7News team was awarded the 2021 John Korbel Memorial Public Service Award for our coverage of flooding and drainage issues in Calcasieu Parish. The award was announced at the Louisiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists Public Service Awards banquet in Lafayette Saturday.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Coast Guard assists two boaters on Prien Lake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Coast Guard assisted two boaters when their boat began taking on water Tuesday morning. A small crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Charles witnessed the 17-foot boat taking on water while on patrol at 8:15 a.m. After removing the two passengers, the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 27, 2022. Isreal Paul Duncan, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal modification of an exhaust system; possession of a Schedule II drug. Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 26, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Donavon Marquez Guillory, 28, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Smash and Grab Burglaries in Lake Charles and Other Areas

3 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Smash and Grab Burglaries in Lake Charles. Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 27, 2022, that on April 2, 2021, CPSO detectives were notified of a burglary at a convenience store on Lake Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Detectives observed a gray Nissan Sentra enter the parking lot with no license plate after reviewing surveillance video from the business. The unknown male left the parking lot and later returned, throwing a stone through the window to gain entry into the business. The subject then proceeded to stuff about $4,000 worth of cigarettes into a trash can. Detectives discovered that the vehicle was registered to Nathan Johnson, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after using additional resources.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LCFD works house fire on Kirby St.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department has controlled a house fire at 1015 Kirby Street, near the intersection with Bank Street Sunday evening. The house was empty at the time, and neighbors reported the fire. No injuries have been reported. The fire was caused by a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Allen Parish Fire District 4 Responds to Barn Fire

Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to a barn fire on Cappel Road in Allen Parish just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022. It is suspected that the fire the hot dry conditions, which have resulted in burn bans across Eastern Texas and SW Louisiana. There were two...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Houston River fire chief issues burn ban

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe issued a ban on open burning in the district Saturday. The dry conditions in the area allow for fire to spread quickly and easily, said Chief Lappe.
HOUSTON, TX

