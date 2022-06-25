ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Religious schools may face another hurdle to state tuition

By DAVID SHARP - Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says religious schools seeking to take advantage of a state tuition program must...

Charges spiked against ex-governor, 8 others in Flint water

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that a judge had no authority to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal. The ruling Tuesday wipes out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people. It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel. She took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system starting in 2014. Snyder was charged with misdemeanors. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to deaths from Legionnaires' disease.
FLINT, MI
Missouri lawmaker convicted in medical clinics fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker has been convicted in a fraud scheme involving her medical practice in southwest Missouri. Tricia Derges, a Nixa Republican, was convicted Tuesday of 22 federal counts including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators. Federal prosecutors argued during her two week trial that Derges, an assistant physician, lied about providing stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs. Her attorney, Al Watkins, contended Derges was targeted by prosecutors because she helped underserved populations at her clinics. The state GOP party refused to allow Derges to run for re-election as a Republican this fall.
MISSOURI STATE
Anti-Black and Asian bias fuel California hate crime surge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California attorney general's office says hate crimes in 2021 shot up 33% to nearly 1,800 reported incidents. That is the sixth highest tally on record and the highest since after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Crimes showing bias against Black people were the most prevalent at more than500 incidents. Hate crimes motivated by bias against a person's sexual orientation increase nearly 50% to a little over 300 incidents. Crimes against Asian Americans surged 178%. Officials concede that reported hate crime statistics may be far lower than actual numbers, but they also say they’ve taken steps to encourage reporting by victims. The 1,763 hate crimes reported in 2021 in California is the highest since 2001, when 2,261 hate crimes were reported.
CALIFORNIA, PA
Sheetz lowers gas prices through July 4 weekend to help drivers save

ALTOONA, Pa.-- Sheetz has lowered its price for unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. A Sheetz news release announced it intended to "reduce pain at the pump for consumers" immediately. Sheetz added that is selling E85 gasoline for $3.49 a gallon. "The EPA...
ALTOONA, PA
Final jury selection begins in Florida school massacre trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The final phase in the selection of 12 jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should receive the death sentence is now underway. Tuesday's court hearing marks the conclusion of a nearly three-month process that began with 1,800 candidates. The dozen jurors and eight alternates are being winnowed from 53 candidates by prosecutors and defense attorneys. Each side can try to persuade Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that a particular candidate is biased. The jury that is seated will decide whether Cruz is sentenced to death or receives life without parole for murdering 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
Police: Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May. Authorities did not provide further details on Tuesday, saying only the deaths were still under investigation. The victims were a couple from Tennessee and a man from Florida whose wife was hospitalized. The couples were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the island of Exuma. It was not clear if the villas had carbon monoxide detectors and if they did, whether they were working.
ACCIDENTS
4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri. The patrol said Tuesday the person died at University of Missouri Health Center. The person’s identity was not released. The patrol said the fourth fatality was aboard the Southwest Chief train, as were two others who died. The driver of a dump truck that was hit by the train Monday near Mendon, Missouri, also died. The patrol said law enforcement and Amtrak officials say about 150 people were taken from the scene to 10 area hospitals. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
MENDON, MO

