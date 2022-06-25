ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Dean announces departure from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvhLF_0gM0kx0n00

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) — Dean and Chief Academic Officer of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) Thomas J. Mohr has announced that he will be leaving the College in July.

Dr. Mohr has been selected to serve as Dean of the Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Conroe, Texas.

“It has been a great honor to serve as Dean of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine for the last three years,” Dr. Mohr said. “The faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to create an outstanding institution of higher education with a continued focus on high quality, hands-on osteopathic medical education in a supportive learning environment. ICOM’s students are incredibly bright, motivated, and dedicated to improving the health of their patients and the communities they will serve. The state of Idaho should be extremely proud of their medical school! While I am sad to leave my friends, colleagues, and students, I have every confidence in the continued success of ICOM and am certain that ICOM will achieve its vision of becoming among the best osteopathic medical schools in the nation.”

Since his arrival to ICOM as Dean and Chief Academic Officer in October of 2019, Dr. Mohr helped the College achieve significant milestones, including the recent receipt of full accreditation and the graduation of its inaugural Class of 2022. His leadership may also be credited to ICOM students’ surpassing expectations with their national board pass rate, relatively low attrition rate, and the inaugural class’ 100% placement in postgraduate training programs.

Under Dr. Mohr’s direction, ICOM also created its new Office of Graduate Medical Education (GME), recruited outstanding leadership, and established hospital partnerships that have approved a plan to work with the College on establishing new GME programs to launch in 2024.

“I commend Dr. Mohr for his outstanding contributions to the College,” ICOM President Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth said. “Our ICOM community will greatly miss his leadership and friendship. While we’re saddened by his departure, we understand his relocation to Texas to be nearer to family is a timely and welcomed blessing to them.”

The College has begun a national search for a new Dean and Chief Academic Officer. An Interim Dean will be appointed in the coming weeks.

The post Dean announces departure from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Meridian, ID
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#Icom
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy