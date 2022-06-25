ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals Place Perez on IL for Upcoming Surgery

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyNKI_0gM0ksbA00

The catcher is expected to miss around eight weeks as he recovers from a left thumb surgery.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Royals placed star catcher Salvador Pérez on the 10-day injured list on Friday.

The seven-time All-Star will be undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his left thumb, the organization said. He is expected to return this season.

Royals manager Mike Matheny went into more detail about Pérez’s expected return saying that the team predicts the catcher will be gone for about eight weeks.

“We’ll use that as a template right now, but you always have to wait and see how he feels, how the recovery starts to go,” Matheny said, via MLB.com . “Normally when I hear anything about the thumb, and you hear [the word] ‘surgery,’ I was anticipating we wouldn’t have him the rest of the season. Anything we’re hearing that’s sooner than that is good news for us.”

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

If the eight-week timetable is accurate, then Pérez will return sometime around mid-to-late August.

The 32-year-old suffered a left thumb sprain back in May causing him to miss 10 days. He felt the same injury on Tuesday vs. the Angels, so he underwent an MRI to figure out his next steps. He missed Wednesday’s game, and then discovered he would miss more time due to surgery.

So far this season, Pérez is hitting .211/.254/.426, while leading the team with 11 home runs. Last season, Pérez tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the most home runs in MLB with 48.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Kansas City Royals coverage, go to Inside The Royals .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Pérez
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Mike Matheny
The Spun

Mariners, Royals Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

The Seattle Mariners reportedly dealt for a former All-Star on Monday. According to the USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mariners "acquire DH/1B Carlos Santana from the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming." Noting, "Santana was hitting .357 in June with two homers and 11 RBI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Royals Place Perez#Upcoming Surgery#Fubotv#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Front Office Sports

Stanley Cup Is Kroenke Sports’ 3rd Pro Title of 2022

Stan Kroenke is having one of the most impressive years in sports ownership history. With the Colorado Avalanche’s 2-1 victory over the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, three teams owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment have won championships in 2022: The NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NLL’s Colorado Mammoth, and the NHL’s Avalanche.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy