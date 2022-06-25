ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche’s Andre Burakovsky a ‘possibility’ to play in Game 6

Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky is a “possibility” to play in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the host Tampa Bay Lightning, coach Jared Bednar said Saturday.

Burakovsky has been sidelined since sustaining an apparent hand injury in the Avalanche’s 7-0 romp over the Lightning in Game 2 of the series.

The Lightning have rallied to win two of the next three games to trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Sunday night in Tampa.

Burakovsky scored in overtime to give Colorado a 4-3 win in Game 1 on June 15. The 27-year-old Austrian collected a goal and an assist in Game 2 last Saturday before taking a shot off his hand from Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman in the second period.

Burakovsky has recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 12 games during the postseason. He registered career-high totals in goals (22), assists (39) and points (61) in 80 games during the regular season.

–Field Level Media

