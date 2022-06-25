Reports: LAFC finalizing deal with Welsh star Gareth Bale

Los Angeles FC are finalizing a deal with Welsh superstar Gareth Bale, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The 32-year-old forward will be a free agent when his contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this month.

His initial deal with LAFC will be for one year and includes an optional 18-month extension, per The Athletic.

Bale and Italian star Giorgio Chiellini are expected to join LAFC when the secondary transfer window opens July 7.

Bale is among the most decorated players of his generation, having won five Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns since joining Real Madrid in 2013. He scored 106 goals and added 67 assists in 258 matches with the Spanish powerhouse.

Bale broke out with Tottenham Hotspur in England’s Premier League, accumulating 72 goals and 60 assists in 237 appearances (2007-13, 2020-21).

Internationally, Bale has earned 106 caps and scored 39 goals for Wales, helping the team qualify for the World Cup later this year for the first time since 1958. Wales opens play in Qatar against the United States in Group B on Nov. 21.

–Field Level Media

