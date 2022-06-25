ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

DGR NCWTS Recap: Nashville Superspeedway - Preece Goes Back to Back!

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hailie Deegan qualified in the 14th position for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The Wastequip Ford F-150 fell to 16th on the initial start, dropping one more spot before settling into 17th by stage end. On the ensuing restart, the Temecula, CA native suffered contact, prompting the crew...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Captures Chevrolet's Ninth Win of 2022 at Nashville

Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their second win of 2022 at Nashville Superspeedway. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 27, 2022) – Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team are leaving Nashville Superspeedway with the coveted custom guitar trophy in hand after taking the checkered flag in the rain delayed Ally 400. The second win of 2022 for the Georgia native didn’t come without a fight. With an issue on pit road forcing Elliott to come from deep in the pack early in the race, Elliott’s team was able to quickly get their Chevrolet-powered machine dialed back in as a front runner in the final stage. With pit strategy playing a vital role throughout the race, Alan Gustafson (crew chief) chose track position during the final late-race caution, giving Elliott a front row spot for the restart with four laps to go. In a battle with second-place Kurt Busch to the end, it was the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 that came out on top marking Elliott’s 15th-career victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Nashville

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Dig Hard to Earn Top-15 Finish at Nashville Superspeedway. “We got in a deficit early today at Nashville Superspeedway, but this Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road team climbed our way out of it. We were too loose to start the race, and that got us behind in Stage 1. We went a lap down but earned our lap back. From there, crew chief Justin Alexander made some great strategy moves to gain track position. Unfortunately, by the time we got up front our Chevy was too tight in the same places on the track that we were too loose earlier in the race. On a restart with four laps remaining, we knew that there would be a high likelihood of crashing. I just hugged the bottom of the track and dug. We raced from 18th to 14th. We were still just too tight at the end to make anything else happen. It’s not what we wanted, but we dug hard.”
NASHVILLE, NC
Speedway Digest

Buescher Finishes 30th after Late Mishap in Nashville

A top-10 was in sight for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway, but a lost wheel relegated him to a 30th-place finish in the Fastenal Ford. The 300-lap race was dominated by weather delays, as spotty thunderstorms in the area forced delays of combined three-plus hours. It began on time, just after 5 p.m. ET, but did not see the checkered flag drop until nearly midnight ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Nashville Superspeedway

“Nashville was a challenge. Our No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro showed some good speed, and we drove up to the top 10. Unfortunately, we struggled with some of the same issues we had all weekend. We had a list of things to try on pit road to make it better, but we couldn’t quite get a grasp on it. We will take everything we learned and build on our notebook for next time. Road America should hopefully be a good place for our team to keep moving in a positive direction.”
NASHVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, TN
State
New Mexico State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Speedway Digest

Elliott wins rain affected Ally 400 in Nashville Featured

After nearly three hours worth of rain/lightning delays in Lebanon, Tenn., at the Nashville Superspeedway, Chase Elliott in his #9 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series interrupted Joe Gibbs Racing’s dominant race at the Music City, and won himself the famous Gibson Guitar trophy. “We’ve had a pretty rough month and a half,” said Elliott on the frontretch of Nashville Superspeedway talking to Marty Snyder of NBC Sports. “So just nice to get back going the right direction. Getting a win is always huge. To do it in a really cool city like Nashville is even better. Looking forward to that guitar.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Transcript - Chase Elliott Nashville

THE MODERATOR: We're going to continue now with our post-race press conference for today and tonight's Ally 400. We've now been joined by our race winner, Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Congratulations on the win, Chase. We appreciate you spending some time with us.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Preece
Person
Hailie Deegan
Person
Tanner Gray
Speedway Digest

Nemechek Rebounds for Ninth-Place Finish at Nashville

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 team battled back through adversity on two separate occasions in Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway to bring home a ninth-place finish. Midway through the second stage, Nemechek was turned by the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar as the two...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Superspeedway#Ford F 150#Back To Back#Wastequip#Rackley Roofing 200
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 26th at Nashville

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 26th in Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Burton turned a lap at 157.133 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session on the 1.3-mile concrete oval. In an extended, 50-minute practice session on Friday, he...
NASHVILLE, NC
Speedway Digest

Two GR Supras Score Top-Five Finishes in Nashville

On a race day in Nashville where the temperatures inside the race cars were over 130 degrees, Toyota driver Trevor Bayne finished second in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race. Bayne was followed to the checkered flag by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs in fourth and fellow GR Supra driver Jeffrey Earnhardt in seventh.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS AT NASHVILLE: Kyle Larson and the Urban Youth Racing School's Anthony and Michelle Martin, Press Conference Transcript

ERIK MOSES: “I’m Erik Moses, President and General Manager here at Nashville Superspeedway. We have a pretty special presentation and discussion this morning. Most of you are familiar with the Urban Youth Racing School out of Philadelphia and the great work that they’re doing to help bring along the next generation of motorsports. As I always like to say, with young people, we kind of have to play the three ‘E’s: we have to give them exposure, give them experience and then hopefully help them with the pursuit of excellence. That’s what they’re doing at the Urban Youth Racing School as it relates to motorsports, especially as it relates to inner city youth and motorsports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
williamsonhomepage.com

BA star Stiff caps record-breaking season with national title

The dream season is not over yet for Mensi Stiff. The Brentwood Academy track and field star competed in the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore. last week, earning a national championship in the shot put. The rising senior turned in a Tennessee state record mark of 51-8.25 to...
EUGENE, OR
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy