DGR NCWTS Recap: Nashville Superspeedway - Preece Goes Back to Back!

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Dig Hard to Earn Top-15 Finish at Nashville Superspeedway. “We got in a deficit early today at Nashville Superspeedway, but this Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road team climbed our way out of it. We were too loose to start the race, and that got us behind in Stage 1. We went a lap down but earned our lap back. From there, crew chief Justin Alexander made some great strategy moves to gain track position. Unfortunately, by the time we got up front our Chevy was too tight in the same places on the track that we were too loose earlier in the race. On a restart with four laps remaining, we knew that there would be a high likelihood of crashing. I just hugged the bottom of the track and dug. We raced from 18th to 14th. We were still just too tight at the end to make anything else happen. It’s not what we wanted, but we dug hard.”

NASHVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO