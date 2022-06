Has *this* Genoa City husband unwittingly made himself the next object of the designer’s obsession, er, affection?. It’s a foregone conclusion at this point that Young & Restless’ Chelsea had fallen in love with married man Rey Rosales by the time he died. In fact, had they not killed him off, it seems likely there would have been a love triangle situation with the two of them and Sharon — or even a quadrangle — as Nick and Sharon’s family time had come front and center, leaving Rey often feeling like a third wheel.

