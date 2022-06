FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Abortion is set to become illegal in North Dakota, as a law banning the procedure is awaiting certification from the Attorney General. A trigger law could soon make it a felony for anyone to perform abortions in the state, except to save the life of the mother. The impact is far reaching and likely to have practical impacts on local hospitals: including maternal healthcare, liability on the part of physicians and emergency care.

