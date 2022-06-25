ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jamie Overton falls just short of debut century for England in tight third Test

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRNzD_0gM0jVWm00

England debutant Jamie Overton fell agonisingly short of a century in his first Test innings before a dropped catch helped Tom Latham reclaim the initiative for New Zealand on day three at Headingley.

Newcomer Overton was caught behind for 97 in the morning session, coming within a single stroke of an unlikely hundred from number eight, as Jonny Bairstow finished with 162 of his side’s 360 all out.

That was enough for a 31-run lead, which had yet to be cleared when Matthew Potts dismissed Will Young. But England’s promising position was overturned as Latham (76no) and Kane Williamson (37no) took the tourists to 125 at tea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhY1N_0gM0jVWm00

Stuart Broad came closest to removing Latham on 72, snaring the edge from round the wicket, only for Joe Root to fumble a regulation chance at slip.

While Bairstow picked up exactly where he had left off on the second evening, crunching drives emphatically through the covers to turn his overnight 130 into the third 150 score of his career, Overton struggled to relocate his mojo.

Having been selected to provide express pace rather than lower-order runs he had already wildly over-delivered by the time he resumed on 89 but, one smooth cover drive notwithstanding, appeared to give in to nerves as his landmark approached. He fished a couple of times outside off before finally nicking one from Trent Boult, with Daryl Mitchell holding on at slip.

Overton was offered an arm around the shoulder and some words of consolation from Bairstow, soundtracked by a warm ovation from the Yorkshire faithful, completing a bittersweet moment for the 28-year-old.

Broad punctured the mood of disappointment with a free-hitting cameo, plundering 42 in just 36 balls and wrestling the strike away from Bairstow.

Broad is a joyously unpredictable batter in his autumn years and New Zealand played directly into his hands, Boult unwisely tossing it up to his hitting arc and Neil Wagner dropping short ball on a pitch that lacked the requisite pace.

Broad hit six fours and two sixes before he was clean bowled by the labouring Tim Southee, but by that point England had already moved ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SN37r_0gM0jVWm00

Bairstow was gone off the very next ball, chipping Michael Bracewell down the ground after the change of ends, savouring his reception after his second unforgettable hundred in as many weeks.

Leach was last out for eight and then found himself sharing the new ball with Broad as England unsuccessfully tried to grab a quick breakthrough.

England took the field with Bairstow back in his preferred position at wicketkeeper, after Ben Foakes was sent back to the team hotel to rest a stiff back. He was standing up to the new ball when England took the rare decision to open with Leach’s left-arm spin, but that early gambit passed without drama.

Potts, who had been held back, made the breakthrough at the start of the afternoon session when Young sprayed a catch to Ollie Pope at third slip with England still ahead by three runs.

But that was as good as it got, with Latham finally banishing a lean series and Williamson scoring calmly as the ball went soft. They put on 97 together before the tea break, Latham going from accumulation through gritted teeth to a more expansive style.

He did the bulk of the scoring as Stokes’ first spell of the match went for 30 off four overs, and took advantage of some looseners from the returning Broad. Having averaged nine in his previous five innings on tour, it was all welcome stuff for the left-hander.

When Broad did beat him from round the wicket, Root’s handiwork let him down and England’s best chance of a morale-boosting scalp hit the turf.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best turnout for British players in Wimbledon second round in 25 years

Nine Britons are through to the second round of the Wimbledon singles in the best team performance in a quarter of a century.Fan favourites Emma Raducanu and Sir Andy Murray are among those through to the next round in the highest team GB turnout since 1997 – while tennis titan Serena Williams has already been knocked out in the first round.British women’s number two Harriet Dart is yet to play her first-round singles game after it was delayed on Tuesday, and if she wins it will take GB second-round qualifiers up to 10 – the highest figure since 1984.All England...
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams non-committal over future after first-round Wimbledon defeat

Serena Williams left her future open to question after her return to Wimbledon ended in a first-round defeat by little-known Frenchwoman Harmony Tan.Stepping out to play singles for the first time since leaving Centre Court prematurely and in tears after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening round 12 months ago, Williams was rusty and error-prone.The will remained and, cheered on by a supportive crowd, she looked like she might stumble over the finish line after coming from a set down and then saving a match point in the 12th game of the decider.But instead Williams suffered just her third...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jamie George ‘hugely excited’ to see Billy Vunipola end his England exile

Billy Vunipola is ready to unleash over a year of frustration that built up during his England exile, according to his Saracens team-mate Jamie George.Vunipola is expected to be restored at number eight for Saturday’s first Test against Australia in Perth after injuries to Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds depleted Eddie Jones’ options at number eight.It appeared as though the powerful back row of Tongan heritage had played his last game for England when Jones culled several of his senior players in the wake of an emphatic Six Nations defeat by Ireland last year.One by one the old guard returned...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jack Draper ‘ready to do damage’ at Wimbledon after maiden grand slam victory

Jack Draper is ready to “do some damage” at Wimbledon after recording his first grand slam victory.The 20-year-old has shown this year he is more than capable of building on his standout talent as a junior, rising more than 150 places in the rankings since taking a set off Novak Djokovic on his debut 12 months ago.His game is particularly well suited to grass and he arrived at the All England Club as a top-100 player and a genuine danger to the rest of the field after reaching the semi-finals in Eastbourne.He drew another in-form player in Belgian Zizou Bergs,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Neil Wagner
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Jamie Overton
Person
Ben Foakes
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Tim Southee
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Serena Williams defeated in epic deciding tie-break by Harmony Tan after Rafael Nadal win

Serena Williams was denied a stunning comeback on her Wimbledon return and first singles match in 12 months as Harmony Tan edged a three-set epic under the roof on Centre Court.The seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams, whose last match came as she tore her hamstring during a first-round defeat on Centre Court 364 days ago, fought from a set down but had no answers to the tenacity and brilliance of Tan, the world number 115 from France.The drama peaked in an extraordinary final-set deciding tie-break, with the scores locked at 6-6 in the third. Tan displayed outstanding tennis to oust...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal delighted to be back winning at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal strode into the second round at Wimbledon just three weeks after he was on crutches following make-or-break treatment on a chronic foot injury.The Spaniard, 36, underwent radio-wave therapy on the nerve in his left foot earlier this month with his career potentially on the line after winning his 14th French Open.The procedure seems to have been a success as Nadal was given a serious run-around by Argentinian debutant Francisco Cerundolo.But, on his first appearance at the Championships since 2019, Nadal came through in four sets, 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 in three hours and 33 minutes.“After three years of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams beaten by Harmony Tan in late-night thriller on Centre Court

Serena Williams was unable to summon the old magic as her Wimbledon return ended in a first-round defeat to little-known Frenchwoman Harmony Tan.Stepping out on court to play singles for the first time since leaving Centre Court prematurely and in tears after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening round 12 months ago, Williams was rusty and error-prone.The will remained and, cheered on by a supportive crowd, she looked like she might stumble over the finish line after coming from a set down and then saving a match point in the 12th game of the decider.A spectacle on Centre 💫...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day two: British players march on but Serena Williams loses thriller

Serena Williams lost in three sets to Harmony Tan on her return to grand-slam tennis on a memorable day for British players at Wimbledon.Six home players out of the 11 to complete matches on Tuesday progressed, making it the first time since 1997 that nine British singles players had reached the second round.Williams’ dramatic deciding-set tie-break defeat to world number 115 Harmony Tan concluded the Centre Court action, which started with Iga Swiatek winning her 36th consecutive match – breaking the 21st century record set by Venus Williams in 2000 – and was followed by Rafael Nadal winning in four sets.Here,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test
The Independent

Serena Williams denied on Wimbledon return as Harmony Tan edges three-hour thriller

With her right knee knelt and left fist clenched, the power, poise and aura of Serena Williams returned to Wimbledon, only for it to be broken by a spellbinding performance from the virtually unknown Harmony Tan. With one remarkable comeback already complete, it would take an extraordinary effort to deny Williams, on a scarcely believable late-night thriller under the lights on Centre Court.The scene was set for Williams, the script written too. It had been 364 days since she had painfully departed Centre Court, forced to retire from her first-round match after tearing her hamstring against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The emergence...
TENNIS
The Independent

Sven Botman transfer: Newcastle agree deal to sign Dutch defender from Lille

Newcastle United have confirmed a deal in principle has been agreed to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille for an undisclosed fee.Centre-back Botman, 22, has completed his medical on Tyneside and is set to join on a five-year contract in a reported £35million transfer deal.Newcastle said the club had held off competition “from a host of European sides to secure the highly-rated centre-back”, with the formalities of the transfer set to be concluded this week.Botman’s arrival continues Newcastle’s rebuilding for the new campaign, with England goalkeeper Nick Pope having been signed from Burnley last week.The club’s recruitment drive has increased since sporting director Dan Ashworth took up his role, with full-back Matt Targett having already completed a permanent move to Tyneside following a successful loan spell during the second half of last season.Newcastle are expected to continue their search for more attacking options and have been linked with Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How it happened: Manic day of action at Wimbledon returns six British wins

It was a busy day for British hopes at Wimbledon on Tuesday as 11 home players were in action in the first round.Here, the PA news agency tracks how the day unfolded.1.03pm: It was a great start for the Britons as Ryan Peniston, who has had an excellent grass court season, marked his Wimbledon debut with a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Henri Laaksonen.1.23pm:Katie Swan became the first casualty of the day as she was beaten 4-6 6-4 6-4 by Marta Kostyuk. In a match that was postponed on Monday, Swan took the opening set, but the Ukrainian came back.1.57pm:...
TENNIS
The Independent

At Wimbledon, Serena Williams loses 1st match in a year

Serena Williams began — and ended — her comeback at Wimbledon after 364 days out of singles competition looking very much like someone who hadn’t competed in just that long. She missed shots, shook her head, rolled her eyes.In between, there were moments where Williams played very much like someone whose strokes and will have carried her to 23 Grand Slam titles. She hit blistering serves and strokes, celebrated with arms aloft.Returning to the site of her last singles match, which she had to stop after less than a set because of an injury on June 29, 2021, and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
New Zealand
The Independent

Michael Vaughan ‘steps back’ from BBC work after staff raise concerns

Michael Vaughan has decided to step back from his commentary work with the BBC “for the time being”.Former England cricket team captain Vaughan had been suspended by the BBC after he was implicated in allegations of racism at Yorkshire, in the scandal sparked by Azeem Rafiq’s claims of prolonged abuse at the county.Vaughan was stood down by the BBC in November last year after allegations of racism from Rafiq, who claimed the former England skipper told a group of Muslim players in 2009 there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it”.Earlier this month, Yorkshire...
TWITTER
The Independent

‘I can have a party on my own’: Dan Evans fails to add to British successes at Wimbledon

Dan Evans does not feel like he is missing out on the British party at Wimbledon after his shock first-round loss.Nine British players are through to the second round – the most since 1997 – but Evans, seeded 28th, is not one of them after he was hammered 6-1 6-4 6-3 by world number 99 Australian Jason Kubler.Although he admitted to being hurt by the loss, the British number two said not being part of the home success did not bother him.Asked if he felt he was missing out, he replied: “No, no. I can have a party on my...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy