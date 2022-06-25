ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jess Phillips spoke to Jo Cox’s family before meeting man who attacked office

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19I46p_0gM0jSsb00

Labour MP Jess Phillips has said she consulted with murdered MP Jo Cox’s family before meeting with a man who attacked her constituency office.

Speaking at Glastonbury Festival in the Crows Nest area, Ms Phillips told the audience how she rang the family of Ms Cox to affirm there has to be zero tolerance against the abuse of MPs but said she could not let this person be criminalised.

She said: “A man attacked my office because of things he read on social media that were entirely untrue about the Brexit referendum.

“He tried to kick in the door and the police had to be called.

“I just thought I know if I sit down with this man I will be able to have a laugh with him.

“I thought I can’t just let this person be criminalised, I could try and talk to him, so I did.

“Funnily enough the people that I asked if it was OK was Jo Cox’s family.

“I rang them and said I am going to do this, I know there has to be zero tolerance against the abuse of Members of Parliament but they said absolutely, it’s certainly what Jo would have done had she had the opportunity to do it, I was anxious about letting them know.”

The Birmingham Yardley MP said that as expected the talk was “lovely” and he was just “a person who needed help”.

She added that since the incident in Yardley Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, in September 2019, the man has moved to her constituency on purpose because “he wanted me to be his MP”.

During her midday talk at Worthy Farm, she added that apathy is the “greatest tool” that the Conservative Party has.

She said: “When people opt out of politics, they win.

“Do you think it bothers Boris Johnson when we say ‘you’re all the same’ every time somebody no longer bothers to vote, it has the opposite effect.

Apathy is the greatest tool they have.

“I can’t bear the idea that people think they can’t change things, it’s simply not true. Everything that this audience has that they value is because some people got together.

“The exact opposite story gets told to people now, ‘there’s no point trying, nothing is going to change’ – they are gleeful when people think like this.

“Power is something we want more of, we should seek power, we should use our power and every single time you think the way to gain power is to opt out of the system you might as well give Boris Johnson a hug.

“When the Labour Party wins again there has to be a massive, massive push to reconnect the people with the politics.

“Democracy is needlessly complicated. All of it needs to be made much more simple and better for people to understand.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jill Dando may have been shot by mistake after mafia hitman mix-up, court documents claim

Jill Dando may have been shot by mistake by a Russian hitman who had intended to target another BBC journalist, documents submitted to a Paris court suggest.Court papers reportedly claim French fashion boss Gerald Marie hired the killer to “deal with” Lisa Brinkworth after she went undercover to expose his agency Elite Model Management.They suggest Ms Dando may have been gunned down on her doorstep in a case of mistaken identity because of similarities in the appearance, occupation and addresses of the two women.Lawyers also said Ms Dando’s fiancé Alan Farthing was Ms Brinkworth’s doctor, according to the Daily Mail.Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Helen McCourt’s mother describes killer’s death as ‘great relief’

A murder victim’s mother who campaigned to bring in Helen’s Law has described the death of her daughter’s killer as a “great relief”.Marie McCourt, the mother of Helen McCourt, has said she now hopes that someone connected to murderer Ian Simms will come forward and reveal where he hid her body following his death.Reports have said Simms died last week.The PA news agency understands no cause of death has yet been given.Mrs McCourt, from St Helens in Merseyside, told the Mirror: “It’s a great relief knowing that this man is at last wiped off this earth.“He’s got what he deserved.“I’m...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jill Dando: Barry George’s family have ‘no faith’ Met will investigate ‘mafia mix-up’ claims

The family of a man who was wrongly convicted of the murder of Jill Dando said they have no faith that the Metropolitan Police “will fully and properly investigate” claims she was killed in error by a Russian hitman.It comes after court papers reportedly suggested that French fashion boss Gerald Marie hired a killer to “deal with” BBC journalist Lisa Brinkworth after she went undercover to expose his agency Elite Model Management.They claim that Ms Dando may have been shot dead on her doorstep by mistake due to a confusion of identity because of similarities in the appearance, occupation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Celebrities pay tribute to Dame Deborah James after cancer campaigner’s death

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Dame Deborah James after the campaigner died from bowel cancer at age 40.James’ death was announced by her family on Tuesday 28 June, who said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jess Phillips
Person
Jo Cox
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Bruises were ‘ignored’ by social services

Bruising to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ back was “ignored” by social services, the chair of the Government’s safeguarding review has told MPs.Caroline Johnson, a Conservative MP on the Commons’ Education Select Committee and a consultant paediatrician, asked why nobody had investigated bruises to Arthur’s back, as bruises on the back were “much more significant” than on the shins and legs, which can be as a result of play.These were not investigated by the social worker who had seen them, with no follow-up child protection medical.Dr Johnson said there was also a discrepancy between the social worker’s report of the bruising on Arthur’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Labour accuses Gove of acting like ‘Grant Shapps tribute act’ by ignoring looming storm for councils

Labour’s Lisa Nandy will accuse levelling up secretary Michael Gove of behaving like “a Grant Shapps tribute act” as she warns the government is putting its head in the sand over the crisis facing essential public services.Ms Nandy will on Wednesday warn that there is “a perfect storm looming on the horizon” as local councils struggle to cope with the cost pressures imposed by high inflation.Her comments come after the Local Government Association warned of cuts to services such as bin collections, pothole repairs and adult care as soaring energy prices and inflation drain £3.6bn from annual budgets over the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson hails Deborah James as ‘inspiration to so many’ following death

Boris Johnson has hailed Dame Deborah James as an “inspiration” and said that because of her campaigning work “many, many lives will be saved”.The podcaster, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, died on Tuesday after spending her final weeks receiving end-of-life care at home with her husband, Sebastien, and their two children.The Prime Minister was among those paying tribute, and wrote on Twitter: “I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many.“The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy