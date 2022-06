BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s attorney general says the state’s abortion clinic must shut down at the end of July. Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week that gives each state the right whether to allow abortions means that the procedure will be outlawed in the state on July 28. He delivered his certification letter to the legislative council’s office Tuesday morning.

