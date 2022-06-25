Republicans Fear Abortion Ruling Will 'Bail the Dems Out' in 2024, Midterms
GOP strategist John Thomas said that there are other conversations to have "besides Roe," adding that it "is a losing issue for...www.newsweek.com
More guns for everybody, Roe v Wade overturned, diluted Miranda rights, an ex-President and his minions trying to overthrow the government, and that was all just this week. Pretty sure the Democrats have noticed.
Oh yes! The kiss of death to that red wave the right was counting on. We are voting en mass. This can not be allowed to stand!
Republicans in Congress deserve defeatm and to not be elected as Presidents for the forseeable future. Given their violating their Oaths to uphold the Constitution, taking away rights of Americans to vote, do what they please with their own bodies, and put them in greater danger with even more concealed guns on the streets.
