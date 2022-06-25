ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from India in Ireland 2022

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Follow live coverage of Ireland vs India from the India in Ireland 2022 today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

#Cricket Australia#Cricket World Cup#Ireland#Cricket In India#Test Cricket
