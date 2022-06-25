ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney for Petito family claims Roberta Laundrie sent Brian an ‘odd’ letter

By Brian Entin, Liz Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQR8Z_0gM0ix5D00

( NewsNation ) — A notebook reportedly belonging to Brian Laundrie, in which he appears to claim responsibility for killing Gabby Petito in September 2021, was publicly released by the Laundrie family attorney Friday.

But there is at least one other piece of evidence that might come as a surprise to those following the case, according to the attorney for the Petito family.

Patrick Riley appeared on NewsNation this week, claiming the Laundries’ attorney is in possession of a letter from Roberta Laundrie to her son Brian that apparently reads “burn after you read this” on the envelope.

Riley claimed the letter was not within the notebook released on Friday.

Obama denounces ‘devastating’ abortion ruling

“My understanding is, that the letter, at one point, had been in the van. But then it was taken from the Laundrie home during the time when the search warrant was executed,” Riley said.

Riley claims the content of the letter came as a “surprise” to Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

“He has the original letter,” Riley claims. “And I’ve asked him to maintain that for purposes of the litigation.”

Riley said he couldn’t reveal exactly what was in the letter, other than “an offer from Roberta Laundrie to assist her son.”

“It’s a pretty interesting, pretty odd letter,” Riley said.

The letter itself is not dated, but it appears that the letter was written within the time that Petito was murdered and Brian Laundrie committed suicide, Riley claims.

Riley said the letter also referenced Gabby Petito, but he declined to comment further.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie ‘was sent letter by mom marked “burn after you read”, Gabby Petito family says after notebook confession

GABBY Petito’s family attorney has claimed that Roberta Laundrie sent a letter to her fugitive son marked “burn after you read” in the weeks before his death. The fresh allegations come following the release of Brian’s journal which was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries#Abortion#Violent Crime#Newsnation
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie notebook reveals Gabby Petito ‘murder confession’ as he wrote he ‘ended vlogger’s life to end her pain’

BRIAN Laundrie admitted to "ending" Gabby Petito's life, calling it a "merciful murder" as his mysterious journal containing his confession is revealed. Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. In the journal, obtained by The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

Former Mobile police officer found dead in Alabama jail

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. […]
MOBILE, AL
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS 42

CBS 42

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy