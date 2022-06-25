ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Democrats have gone too far with abortion: Winsome Sears

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 25, 2022 - 08:11 - Virginia Lieutenant...

Comments / 3

Margaret Lubash
2d ago

Is she going to annihilate pro-choice advocates with her weapon of war, or just continue to celebrate the massacre of elementary students with assault weapons?

Reply(1)
3
Fox News

Democrat House candidate in Illinois says Democratic Party must 'make room at the table' for pro-life Dems

A pro-life Democrat seeking to represent Illinois' First Congressional District in the House is speaking out against backlash pro-life Democrats have received in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, saying he believes pro-choice members of the party need to "make room at the table" for those who share his view and that the high court made a "step in the right direction."
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Mississippi has no 'intention' to ban contraceptives after SCOTUS abortion decision: Miss. Governor Reeves

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves revealed that his state has no "intention" to ban any contraceptives on the heels of Roe v. Wade's reversal Tuesday on "Your World." GOV. REEVES: The way in which the process works here in Mississippi is our attorney general was given the responsibility to certify that, in fact, Roe v Wade had been overturned. She did so yesterday. There's a 10-day period for that certification to go into effect. Not surprising, the Jackson Women's Health Organization - the same group that had sued in the Dobbs case - filed a lawsuit yesterday asking our state Supreme Court to overturn that decision. It'll go through the process, but we're hopeful that that litigation will be done quickly. We are hopeful that the Mississippi Supreme Court will rule in our favor and allow our trigger law to go into effect.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Stephanie Leguichard

Virginia governor seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks following SCOTUS ruling

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has plans to ban abortion after 15 weeks following the historic Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and thus removing the constitutional right to abortion. However, he will face opposition from the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate, where Democrats hold a 21-19 advantage (with one Democrat supportive of anti-abortion legislation).
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

U.S. Rep. Harris would back national 'heartbeat' abortion ban

Maryland’s lone Republican congressman U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, who represents the first district, said he would support a national abortion ban if a fetus has a heartbeat. If the legislation was passed by Congress, abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy would be illegal nationwide. The six week mark is often before many women know they might be pregnant.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

Zeldin campaign says antisemitic death threat made against GOP candidate for governor

NEW YORK -- Republican U.S. Rep. and nominee for New York governor Lee Zeldin's campaign said he was the target of an antisemitic death threat. A swastika was spray-painted with the number 187 on a Zeldin campaign sign in Huntington. The number refers to murder in the California penal code and is often understood as a death threat. If elected, Zeldin would be New York's first Jewish Republican governor. A campaign spokesperson said in part, "This type of raw hate must never have any home on Long Island or anywhere else."
ELECTIONS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wswv.net

Virginia Info on Abortion Rights

The biggest news story in the last few days has been the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe versus Wade, the ruling from 1973 that effectively legalized abortion across the United States. This ruling held that abortion was included in the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment.
VIRGINIA STATE
630 WMAL

Virginia Investigating Multiple Attacks on Pro-Life Facilities in Wake of Roe v. Wade Decision

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating vandalism at a pregnancy center that discourages women from having an abortion. Lynchburg Police on Saturday said the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was spray painted with graffiti. The words “If abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe” were written on the walkway leading up to the center, and anarchist symbols were painted on the exterior brick wall.
LYNCHBURG, VA
