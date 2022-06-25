Democrats have gone too far with abortion: Winsome Sears

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves revealed that his state has no "intention" to ban any contraceptives on the heels of Roe v. Wade's reversal Tuesday on "Your World." GOV. REEVES: The way in which the process works here in Mississippi is our attorney general was given the responsibility to certify that, in fact, Roe v Wade had been overturned. She did so yesterday. There's a 10-day period for that certification to go into effect. Not surprising, the Jackson Women's Health Organization - the same group that had sued in the Dobbs case - filed a lawsuit yesterday asking our state Supreme Court to overturn that decision. It'll go through the process, but we're hopeful that that litigation will be done quickly. We are hopeful that the Mississippi Supreme Court will rule in our favor and allow our trigger law to go into effect.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO