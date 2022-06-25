ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York COVID update Friday, June 23

By Richard Roman
informnny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 24, the COVID-19 daily average is 4.68%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 6,375 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,824 a decrease of 11. Health Officials said, statewide there...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Westchester County passes law allowing women safe access to abortion

NEW YORK -- The Empire State is preparing for an influx of women seeking abortions. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported, lawmakers in Westchester County say they want to make sure women have safe access, free from protesters. The Reproductive Health Care Facilities Access Act passed the county Board of Legislators 15-2 on Monday night. "Whether you're pro-life or pro-choice, a person, a woman, or staff person has the right to walk freely to and from a health care facility," Democratic Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson said."Eleven years ago, this law didn't get passed for a reason, and it still is...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
coinquora.com

New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
cityreviewnr.com

Hochul signs voting rights bill into law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, signed the landmark John. R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York into law cementing New York state’s place as a national leader on voting rights and fulfilling a key part of the governor’s 2022 State of the State agenda. The governor signed.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Only 1 New York County Still at High Risk for COVID in CDC Update — Can You Guess?

Just a single county among New York's 62 remained at high risk for community COVID spread in the CDC's Friday update, a marked reversal from this time last month when all but eight Empire State counties merited that designation. The dubious distinction is owned by Nassau County, with neighboring Suffolk...
FingerLakes1.com

UBI payments in every city in the United States

UBI payments have become a popular way for states to help support residents still struggling financially from the pandemic and inflation. Federal stimulus checks have ended, with the last one being sent out in March of 2021. The difference between UBI payments and stimulus payments is that UBI payments are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Central New York#Western New York#Percent Of New Yorkers#Cdc
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin for Governor Sign Vandalized with Swastika, Death Threats

On June 26, the campaign of Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican Party and Conservative Party designee for Governor who would become the first Jewish Republican Governor of New York, shared with the media one of his campaign signs that were vandalized with antisemetic death threats. The sign was located in Huntington, NY, on Long Island.
HUNTINGTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
bronxmama.com

Free Outdoor Public Pools Open in the Bronx

New York City’s free outdoor public pools open on Tuesday, June 28. All public pools are open for two swim sessions every day of the summer- from 11am to 3pm and 4pm to 7pm. Swimmers must be wearing a swimsuit to enter the pool area, and everyone must have a lock for the locker to put their belongings.
BRONX, NY
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Staten Island, New York — June 25, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from Snug Harbor in Staten Island, New York. Most Americans have never been to this New York City borough. In fact, most New Yorkers haven’t been there as well. I will have all the latest travel updates (including which airlines are leaving some U.S. cities entirely). What’s the number one traveler complaint — still? Getting refunds from trips canceled during the pandemic. William “Bill” O’Hearn, from the Massachusetts State Attorney General’s Office, on its attempts to get travel providers to write refund checks (not vouchers) and what you need to know. Arnie Weissmann, Editor-in-Chief of Travel Weekly, reports on the pre and post-COVID travel price spikes, and what to expect in the coming months. And Eric Shuffler, from the Staten Island FerryHawks (yes they have a baseball team) on why this New York City borough takes its baseball so seriously. And of course, I answer your travel questions. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel from the hidden gem of Snug Harbor in Staten Island, New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy