New York COVID update Friday, June 23

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from Snug Harbor in Staten Island, New York. Most Americans have never been to this New York City borough. In fact, most New Yorkers haven’t been there as well. I will have all the latest travel updates (including which airlines are leaving some U.S. cities entirely). What’s the number one traveler complaint — still? Getting refunds from trips canceled during the pandemic. William “Bill” O’Hearn, from the Massachusetts State Attorney General’s Office, on its attempts to get travel providers to write refund checks (not vouchers) and what you need to know. Arnie Weissmann, Editor-in-Chief of Travel Weekly, reports on the pre and post-COVID travel price spikes, and what to expect in the coming months. And Eric Shuffler, from the Staten Island FerryHawks (yes they have a baseball team) on why this New York City borough takes its baseball so seriously. And of course, I answer your travel questions. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel from the hidden gem of Snug Harbor in Staten Island, New York.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO