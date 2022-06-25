Oh, snap: This week's best photos

Latonya Taylor checks out the new community garden Catholic Charities of West Tennessee June 23, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

An oasis of solace

“I just lost my father on June 16,” Latonya Taylor said Thursday. “Being able to come out here, see the statues of the angels and Mary — the beauty alone brings me such solace.” She was among the folks who attended the opening of the community urban green space at Catholic Charities ’ main office at 1325 Jefferson Ave. in Midtown.

A pastrami sandwich with fries, and a chicken club with fried green tomatoes are two of the items on the new lunch menu at Magnolia & May. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

Let’s do lunch

With chef Gannon Hamilton, who formerly worked at The Grove Grill, on board, Magnolia & May restaurant is open for lunch on Thursday and Friday. That’s in addition to the usual hours of 4-10 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday for the restaurant at 718 Mt. Moriah Road.

Gearing up for Ford Megasite

Dave Nowicki and other Ford Motor Co. team members speak at a discussion on where they are in the BlueOval construction process at Haywood High School June 21, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Hundreds of Tennessee residents attended a meeting with Ford Motor Co. execs Tuesday night at a Brownsville, Tennessee high school to learn more about BlueOval City. And later in the week Lakeland ’s Economic Development Commission got an overview of the expected impact of the Haywood County project.

Metzer Farms employee Edgar Sanchez tags and separates ducklings by gender for shipping. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Everything’s ducky in Cordova

Metzer Farms Hatchery at 9145 Cordova Park Road hatches about 120,000 baby ducks, geese and fowl per week within its 21,000-square-foot facility. Started in 1972 in Gonzales, California, Metzer Farms specializes in breeding 19 kinds of ducks, geese and fowl ranging from Classic Roman Geese to mallards to French Pearl Guineas.