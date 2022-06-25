Oh, snap: This week's best photos
An oasis of solace
“I just lost my father on June 16,” Latonya Taylor said Thursday. “Being able to come out here, see the statues of the angels and Mary — the beauty alone brings me such solace.” She was among the folks who attended the opening of the community urban green space at Catholic Charities ’ main office at 1325 Jefferson Ave. in Midtown.
Let’s do lunch
With chef Gannon Hamilton, who formerly worked at The Grove Grill, on board, Magnolia & May restaurant is open for lunch on Thursday and Friday. That’s in addition to the usual hours of 4-10 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday for the restaurant at 718 Mt. Moriah Road.
Gearing up for Ford Megasite
Hundreds of Tennessee residents attended a meeting with Ford Motor Co. execs Tuesday night at a Brownsville, Tennessee high school to learn more about BlueOval City. And later in the week Lakeland ’s Economic Development Commission got an overview of the expected impact of the Haywood County project.
Everything’s ducky in Cordova
Metzer Farms Hatchery at 9145 Cordova Park Road hatches about 120,000 baby ducks, geese and fowl per week within its 21,000-square-foot facility. Started in 1972 in Gonzales, California, Metzer Farms specializes in breeding 19 kinds of ducks, geese and fowl ranging from Classic Roman Geese to mallards to French Pearl Guineas.
