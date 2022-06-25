Flood sensors give Montgomery Co. new way to track water levels remotely

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County will soon begin offering students and their families free meal options, according to government officials. There will be several opportunities to access free meals this summer, officials said. “During the school year, many of our children in Howard County receive free or reduced-price meals, but when school is out in the summer, our children and families relying on those meals still need options,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Plus, as we’re seeing the costs of groceries increase, it’s making it harder for folks in our community to make ends meet. We are working together in Howard County to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.” Ball will join school officials and community members to announce the plan for providing free meals on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Laurel Woods Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO