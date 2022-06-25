ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Flood sensors give Montgomery Co. new way to track water levels remotely

By Valerie Bonk
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new array of flood sensors will help alert residents in Montgomery County, Maryland, when water levels are rising. The solar-powered flood sensors are active in 22 locations around Montgomery County, with another 13 sites soon to come. The sensors work by use of a tethered node placed underwater...

wtop.com

#Water Pressure#Science And Technology#Heavy Rain#County Executive#Montgomery Co#Intellisense Systems#Dhs
