ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

After abortion ruling, Democratic Texas Congressman declares: ‘Women want control of their bodies’

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 25, 2022 - 05:28 - Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, defends...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 33

Duckie
2d ago

They have control of their bodies. They only have to make the choice of taking birth control or using alternative methods. Be responsible when you’re having sex.

Reply(2)
16
none.of.your.business
2d ago

so you want the right to an abortion but not take responsibility and take steps to prevent the pregnancy prior? 🤔

Reply(5)
14
Christian
1d ago

All these woman who abort babies will have to answer to God on judgment day.. and what about the BABIES RIGHTS!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cavuto
Person
Al Green
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Politics Federal#Democratic#The Supreme Court
Salon

Lauren Boebert says she’s suing over accusation that she was a “paid escort” on “sugar daddy” site

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Fox News on Wednesday she intended to take legal action against the political action committee widely credited with making Madison Cawthorn the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is torched and graffitied with the words 'if abortions aren't safe, neither are you' after pro-abortion extremists warned of 'night of rage' following Roe v. Wade decision

A fire which occurred at a Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is being treated as arson after chilling messages were spray painted onto the walls and ground outside. 'If abortions aren't safe, neither are you,' read one. 'Bans off our bodies' said another by the entrance at the Life Choices clinic in Longmont, northeast of Boulder.
LONGMONT, CO
Fox News

Fox News

763K+
Followers
164K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy