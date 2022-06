OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that two third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the June 25 Powerball drawing were sold in New York. The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball number and were sold in Oswego and Smithtown. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Cheap Seats Sports Bar and Grill on Hillside Avenue in Oswego and the Speedway store on the Smithtown Bypass in Smithtown.

