ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner on Cardinals' bench again Monday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Knizner is out of the lineup for a second straight game while Ivan Herrera makes another start. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games while Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk on Sunday. He is catching for Adam Wainwright and hitting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley on Boston bench Tuesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bradley is taking a seat after going hitless in his last six contests. Rob Refsnyder is covering center field while Christian Arroyo starts in right field and hits ninth.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman on Cardinals' bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong batting fifth for Milwaukee on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Wong will start at second base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus Shane Baz and the Rays. Jonathan Davis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting seventh on Tuesday

New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. Giancarlo Stanton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 8.4 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Byron Buxton on Twins' bench Tuesday in early game

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Buxton is taking a seat for the early game after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's series opener. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Buxton in center field and batting ninth. Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI on Monday, is hitting second and Max Kepler is hitting third. Buxton will presumably return to the lineup for Game 2 on Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Lance Lynn
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis batting fourth for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Chavis will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Dan Vogelbach returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 11.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fortes will catch for left-hander Braxton Garrett on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Jacob Stallings moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 8.8 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk absent from Toronto lineup Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays appear to be giving Kirk a routine breather. Teoscar Hernandez is covering the cleanup spot while Gabriel Moreno takes over behind the plate and hits eighth.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bligh Madris sitting for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Madris will move to the bench on Tuesday with Diego Castillo starting in right field. Castillo will bat sixth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Castillo for 9.2 FanDuel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#8 2 Fanduel
numberfire.com

Luis Garcia sitting for Nationals on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Garcia will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alcides Escobar starting at shortstop. Escobar will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Escobar for 8.5 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Yadiel Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Victor Robles starting in center field. Robles will bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Robles for 9.3...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Tyler Heineman catching for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Heineman will catch for left-hander Jose Quintana on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Michael Perez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heineman for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Eddy Alvarez not in Dodgers' lineup on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alvarez is being replaced in left field by Chris Taylor versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 22 plate appearances this season, Alvarez has a .143 batting average with a .286 OPS, 1 run,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme grabbing seat for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. Guillorme started on the keystone the last five games while Jeff McNeil was sidelined with hamstring tightness. McNeil is back on second base Tuesday while Guillorme is idle.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jeff McNeil (hamstring) back Tuesday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil (hamstring) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. McNeil missed the past five games with right hamstring tightness, but he's back on second base and batting eighth Tuesday. Luis Guillorme is out of the lineup after starting on the keystone in all five of those contests.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Pirates' Diego Castillo batting sixth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Castillo will start in right field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Bligh Madris moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castillo for 9.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cavan Biggio on Blue Jays' bench Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Cavan Biggio is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Biggio is taking a seat after starting the past four games. Lourdes Gurriel is returning to left field while George Springer takes over at designated hitter. Raimel Tapia is replacing Biggio in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy