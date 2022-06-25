DPS, APD search for missing Austin woman last seen Friday morning
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Saturday for a missing woman in Austin.
Yolanda Jaimes was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle at about 6 a.m.
Jaimes was described as a 39-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 140lbs, according to DPS.
She was last seen wearing a “Lupe Tortilla” work shirt, black pants and black non-slip shoes. DPS said her forearms are discolored.
To report information about Jaimes to the Austin Police Department, call (512) 974-5250.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 2