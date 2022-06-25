ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS, APD search for missing Austin woman last seen Friday morning

By Julianna Russ
 3 days ago

Image of Yolanda Jaimes from DPS

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Saturday for a missing woman in Austin.

Yolanda Jaimes was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle at about 6 a.m.

Jaimes was described as a 39-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 140lbs, according to DPS.

She was last seen wearing a “Lupe Tortilla” work shirt, black pants and black non-slip shoes. DPS said her forearms are discolored.

To report information about Jaimes to the Austin Police Department, call (512) 974-5250.

