Beverly Hills Illuminated to Honor the Fallen

Los Angeles County officials are set to return a popular stretch of land in Manhattan Beach to a Black family that owned the property nearly a century ago, when it was forcefully taken from them.The vote, which is expected to take place Tuesday morning, comes on the heels of an extensive process of legislative approvals, which included Governor Gavin Newsom. The decision will formally grant the land back to the descendants of the Bruce family. Willa and Charles Bruce had initially purchased the land back in 1912 for a little over $1,200. Over the years, they developed the property into a...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO