Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills Illuminated to Honor the Fallen

beverlyhillscourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beverly Hills City Hall was illuminated in...

beverlyhillscourier.com

foxla.com

Man killed in horrific hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES - Police sought the hit-and-run driver who killed a man in a horrific crash in Canoga Park early Tuesday morning. The deadly crash occurred at the intersection of Vanowen Street and DeSoto Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Police investigators believe the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 was speeding down DeSoto Ave. when he ran a red light and plowed straight into a Lexus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Three wounded, three arrested in stabbing at Hollywood bar

Authorities were called to the scene of a stabbing in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.They were initially dispatched to the Yucca Street and Whitley Avenue area after receiving reports of two people suffering from stabbing wounds in the area. Investigating officers with Los Angeles Police Department learned that the pair had run from the initial location at a bar two blocks away following some sort of altercation. One other person was also stabbed in the incident. Authorities arrested three people for assault with a deadly weapon.The status of the victims was not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo man shot to death near Ralphs in Woodland Hills

A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store’s entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Vote expected to return Bruce's Beach to Black family who owned property in 1920s

Los Angeles County officials are set to return a popular stretch of land in Manhattan Beach to a Black family that owned the property nearly a century ago, when it was forcefully taken from them.The vote, which is expected to take place Tuesday morning, comes on the heels of an extensive process of legislative approvals, which included Governor Gavin Newsom. The decision will formally grant the land back to the descendants of the Bruce family. Willa and Charles Bruce had initially purchased the land back in 1912 for a little over $1,200. Over the years, they developed the property into a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Suspect struck by big rig attempts carjacking, gets combative with CHP officers

LOS ANGELES - Chaos ensued in the streets of South Los Angeles after a man was struck by a big rig and proceeded to be combative with first responders, officials said. Video taken from the scene at West 77th Street and South Grand Avenue in South LA’s Florence neighborhood shows the man attempted to punch and carjack an innocent bystander after he was struck by the big rig, despite his injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox40jackson.com

George Gascon ripped by murder victim’s mother for claiming he made LA County safer: This is ‘on your back’

America’s relentless crime wave continues, and many are holding soft-on-crime district attorneys like Los Angeles County’s George Gascón accountable for the crisis. On Saturday, Gascón claimed his policies have helped make the L.A. area safer. Cortlyn Bridges, whose 28-year-old daughter Ky Thomas was murdered in a 2020 shooting incident, believes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Watts Crash

WATTS – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening when a car turned in front of him in an intersection in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man dies after being shot in Woodland Hills

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the victim was a resident of West Hollywood. A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot late Saturday night in Woodland Hills. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot in Long Beach, Investigation Underway

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete. “Officers located an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body,” Deprete...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Street takeovers reported across South LA

LOS ANGELES - Street takeovers in South LA were caught on camera - and they were more than just dangerous donuts. At one, a fight broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at Manchester Avenue and Hooper Avenue after two cars collided. In another car, a man is seen standing waving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Key News Network

Vehicle Collision with Palm Tree Leaves Driver Trapped

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after crashing into a palm tree early Sunday morning, June 26, in the city of Baldwin Park. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Baldwin Park Police Department received a call around 12:56 a.m. of a traffic collision with one person trapped on the 13400 block of East Garvey Avenue.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit Alleges Kaiser Employee Recorded Woman Undressing

LOS ANGELES – A woman is suing Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff while undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

9-year-old boy drowned in Lake Elsinore: Sheriff’s Department

Divers have located the body of a 9-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday, authorities said. The child was swimming with family near the 32000 block of Riverside Drive at 10:35 a.m. when he reportedly struggled to stay afloat, according to Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

