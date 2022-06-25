ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy Home Recipe: Grilled Chicken Parm

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
This is one of those dishes that is exceptionally simple to prepare but with a twist. Yummy grilled meat! If you're tired of sausages and burgers but still enjoy grilling, try changing up your routine and incorporating chicken parm into your menu. To make the meat tender and juicy, simply marinate it beforehand. You’ll need:
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • Tomato sauce
  • 4 ounces (115 grams) of mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4 inch slices
  • 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) Parmesan cheese (or avoided altogether)
  • 2 teaspoons (10 milliliters) of olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2 1/2 milliliters) salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2 1/2 milliliters) freshly ground black pepper
Allow the chicken to marinate in olive oil, salt, pepper, and freshly minced garlic for 30 minutes before grilling. Preheat the grill and cook the meat. Before it's finished, drizzle it with tomato sauce, then top it with thinly sliced mozzarella, and you're done! That's all. Additionally, you can serve it with mashed potatoes. A fun fact is that the dish originated from the twentieth-century Italian immigrant community, and the name Parm does not refer to parmesan cheese, but instead to Parma, an Italian region (from where the cheese got its name too). Featured article
: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM2aGh1LFD4

