Easy Home Recipe: Grilled Chicken Parm
This is one of those dishes that is exceptionally simple to prepare but with a twist. Yummy grilled meat! If you're tired of sausages and burgers but still enjoy grilling, try changing up your routine and incorporating chicken parm into your menu. To make the meat tender and juicy, simply marinate it beforehand. You’ll need:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- Tomato sauce
- 4 ounces (115 grams) of mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4 inch slices
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) Parmesan cheese (or avoided altogether)
- 2 teaspoons (10 milliliters) of olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 1/2 milliliters) salt
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 1/2 milliliters) freshly ground black pepper
