ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Plus Premium isn't all sunshine and rainbows

By Jennifer Locke
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

PlayStation's subscription services have long lived in the shadow of what Xbox has to offer. Game Pass has become a juggernaut for Microsoft, amassing over 25 million subscribers. PlayStation Now, on the other hand, never really took off like Sony had hoped.

Now that the company has merged PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, completely revamping PS Plus into three separate tiers, there's a lot more value packed into a membership. But whether or not players should stick with PS Plus Extra or upgrade all the way to Premium isn't so simple.

The all-new PlayStation Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBFxd_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)

For anyone unaware, PlayStation Plus is now broken up into three separate tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. Each tier offers more benefits than the last, with Essential effectively providing the same basic benefits that PS Plus members used to get before the revamp.

PlayStation Plus Essential: Priced at $10 monthly, $25 quarterly, or $60 yearly. Offers exclusive discounts, a couple of free games each month, cloud storage, Game Help, Share Play, and online multiplayer.

PlayStation Plus Extra: Priced at $15 monthly, $40 quarterly, or $100 yearly. Offers an additional catalog of 400 PS4 and PS5 games that can be downloaded on-demand.

PlayStation Plus Premium: Priced at $18 monthly, $50 quarterly, or $120 yearly. Includes all benefits in Essential and Extra plus another 340 games that can be downloaded or streamed, including classic titles from PS3, PS2, and the original PlayStation. Limited-time game trials are also only available for Premium subscribers.

The experience needs some work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icCKl_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Anyone who previously had a PlayStation Now membership, or upgraded separately to PlayStation Plus Premium, will notice that the PlayStation Plus page on the PS5 's home screen has been overhauled. Immediately there are sections for its Game Catalog, Classic Games, Game Trials, Cloud Streaming, and Monthly Games, in an effort to make it easy to access the exact type of content you're looking for. It's not always intuitive what you'll be greeted with when you select these, though.

Exploring the Classic Games at the top brings me to a list of over 30 PSP, PlayStation, and PS2 games, with no way to search for the entire list or find PS3 games in that menu. Back on the PS Plus Premium home page, I need to scroll down to another Classics Catalog menu where its listed as a benefit of a Premium membership.

Selecting that opens up another page where I can seemingly view all of the games, or scroll down and select from PSP, PlayStation, PS2, or PS3. Oddly, when I selected the top option to view the games, it only opened up a list of the PS3 games.

To find the full list for all of them, you'll want to navigate to the Collections section of PS Plus Premium and scroll down until you find the Classics Catalog broken up properly.

Image 1 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDnqe_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Here we can follow my journey from start to finish. This is the page that greets you upon going to the PS Plus Premium section. I went to select the Classic Games to check them out.

Image 2 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQXVx_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Hmmm. This is definitely not what I wanted. I only see a select number of PSP, PlayStation, and PS2 games here.

Image 3 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyNsu_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Okay. I will try going back to the PS Plus Premium menu and selecting this Classics Catalog page listed under our the benefits.

Image 4 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iictt_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Okay. This is a start. Now I can hopefully view the games.

Image 5 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06On9p_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Nevermind. Now why am I only seeing PS3 games?

Image 6 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXSe9_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Here, finally, we have proper sections for all of the classic games that PS Plus Premium has to offer. I just needed to avoid those other Classic Games menus, scroll over to Collections, and make my way to the bottom of the list. Intuitive, right?

The Collections page is also where you'll see the extensive list of games in PlayStation Plus Premium broken down by platform and genres, such as action, RPG, shooter, and strategy, to name a few. Its Classic Catalog has sections for PS One, PS2, PSP (all lumped together); Remasters; and PS3.

On the theme of bad navigation, its Cloud Streaming menu doesn't actually provide a list of streamable games. You're either given another list of classic PS3 games or you'll be redirected to the Collections page. While most games are streamable, classics (PS One, PS2, PSP) and PS5-only games are not. Games with PS5 and PS4 versions will only stream the PS4 version. It'd be nice to have a dedicated section for streamable games broken up by platform, even if it's just a list that excludes PS5 games and classics not on PS3.

To put it simply: PS3 and PS4 = Yes. PS One, PS2, PSP, and PS5 = No.

Sometimes you'll even need to check the overflow menu to see if it can be streamed because its store page will only bring up the price and an option to download at first glance.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGmJ4_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vktbg_0gM0fdDC00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Its remastered classics section is a little odd too, because while they're technically PS4 games, they aren't included with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription. Only Premium subscribers with access to classic games can play them, seemingly because the originals released on PS3. That means games like BioShock Remastered, Metro Redux 2033, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection aren't available for PS Plus Extra members despite releasing on PS4.

Navigation woes aside, PS Plus Premium has a lot to offer subscribers.

Navigation woes aside, PS Plus Premium has a lot to offer subscribers. The games catalog is fairly extensive, even if it it won't be the home for day-one PlayStation Studios releases like Xbox Game Pass is for Microsoft. Considering that the list will only grow as time goes on, I can't really complain about what it currently has to start with.

As for its cloud streaming, I tested out a variety of games to try and get a feel for any latency it had. Between Hollow Knight, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Borderlands 2 (in The Handsome Collection), it seemed to be hit or miss. Valhalla felt a little sluggish in its controls compared to what I'm used to, but Borderlands 2 was responsive. The bigger issue I came across wasn't latency, but frame rate drops. Things could get choppy real fast, and that's not the ideal streaming experience that anyone wants.

Is PlayStation Plus Premium really worth it?

When looking at the differences between PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, it comes down to the classic games catalog, the ability to stream games, and game trials. I don't know if the extra monthly fee is worth the classic games catalog for most people, but it's easier to swallow when you think about the yearly subscription of Premium only costing $20 more. That said, I think a lot of players will find PlayStation Plus Extra more than adequate for their needs.

I'll personally be sticking with Premium for the foreseeable future because I like having those extra games and being able to test out new releases in game trials, but the UI definitely needs some work. As it stands, PlayStation Extra is probably the way to go. Essential just doesn't cut it anymore, and Premium needs greater incentives to justify the monthly price.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Grab PlayStation's Latest Free Game Right Now, No PS Plus Needed

PlayStation users everywhere can download a brand-new free game right now, regardless of if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Indie darlings Mediatonic announced earlier this month that the excellent, anarchic battle royale Fall Guys would be free to download and play for everyone on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from June 21 - no PS Plus needed. It's also available on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Not too shabby!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Sony Playstation#Playstation Store#Ps Plus#Video Game#Playstation Plus Premium#Ps Plus Extra
Android Central

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 gets a July launch date as massive cooling fan leaks

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is set to be launched on July 5. The device will apparently have a large cooling fan accessory with built-in triggers. ASUS has just revealed the date that it will launch its next flagship gaming phone, the ROG Phone 6. The company has teased on Twitter this week that it will unveil the "coolest phone" on July 5.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
RPG
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Confirmed dates and early offers on consoles, games and more

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching – falling this year on 12 and 13 July –it’s time to start thinking about what deals and discounts could be in store for Nintendo’s best selling handheld.Prime Day is a two-day online shopping event at Amazon, with discounts across a massive range of top-rated products, from the latest tech to Amazon’s own devices, home appliances, beauty and more. A key product category on Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be gaming, and we expect to see deals for Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo fans alike.Speaking of Nintendo, here we’re focussing on the Japanese gaming company and...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Announces Ash Ketchum's Video Game Comeback

Believe it or not, Ash Ketchum is ready to do something he's never done before. Pokemon has put the character through tons since their anime debut, but despite a few brief nods, the Pokemon video games have never cared to pay Ash any attention. However, that has all changed thanks to Pokemon Masters EX, and anime fans are living for the surprising shift.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has today revealed the latest slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of July 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass might be Microsoft's most prominent gaming subscription service, the company continues to support its long-running Games with Gold program to this day. And while these titles might never be as notable compared to what's seen on Game Pass, July's group of titles isn't too shabby.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Portal Games Come to Nintendo Switch

The Portal Companion Collection is hitting the Nintendo Switch eShop on Tuesday, the company revealed during its Nintendo Direct Mini showcase, giving you another chance to play Valve's classic puzzle-platform games. The two-game compilation will set you back $20. The original Portal came out in 2007, and saw you using...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Stardew Valley’s influence on gaming is only becoming stronger

While Overwatch may have won many Game of the Year awards in 2016, Stardew Valley is the game from that year that’s stood the test of time the best. The original Harvest Moon may have established the farming and life simulation genre, but Stardew Valley’s enthralling gameplay and immersive world ensured that it would be the modern standard that every subsequent game in its genre — even new Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons games — try to live up to.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
815
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy