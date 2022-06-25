ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Third time the charm for Breakers? USFL all-time great Bobby Hebert weighs in ‘Semifinal Saturday’

By Aaron S. Lee
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRH3J_0gM0dtA000

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Breakers (6-4) are just one win away from playing for the USFL championship. But to get there, they must do something they’ve been unable to do all season – beat the Birmingham Stallions (9-1).

However, the league’s all-time leading passer – and former Saint – Bobby Hebert says you can throw regular-season records right out the window come playoff time.

”Because when you look at the final four that’s gonna be in Canton, Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tom Benson Stadium, so there you have that Saints connection,” Hebert told WGNO Sports.

“But I think Birmingham is the favorite though right now, but they didn’t stay undefeated. All you gotta do it is once. It’s not the best of seven, best of five, you know, how you see in baseball or you look at the NBA. The better team is going to win. but hey, if only you gotta do it one time – that’s all it takes.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqdmE_0gM0dtA000
    Oakland Invaders quarterback Bobby Hebert gets hit by Baltimore Stars linebacker George Jamison as the ball is released in the first quarter of the USFL Championship game in East Rutherford, N.J., July 14, 1985. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boICZ_0gM0dtA000
    Oakland Invaders quarterback Bobby Hebert gets brought down with the ball in his hand by Denver Gold linebacker Everson Walls (55) on a draw play during the first quarter of the USFL game in Oakland Coliseum, Feb. 24, 1985. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIDXh_0gM0dtA000
    Oakland Invaders quarterback Bobby Hebert gets brought down with the ball in his hand by Denver Gold linebacker Everson Walls (55) on a draw play during the first quarter of the USFL game in Oakland Coliseum, Feb. 24, 1985. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The 11-year NFL veteran from South Lafourche says the league’s reboot lacks the original’s starpower, but that it still provides hopefuls with a coveted second chance to turn pro.

“It’s not like when I first came to the USFL, where they were going out and getting top players that were NFL players and paying them, Heisman trophy winners, hall-of-famers now to this day,” said Hebert, who was named the inaugural championship game MVP, as well as the league’s ‘Most Oustanding Quarterback,’ in 1983. “You look at Reggie White, Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Herschel Walker, Doug Flutie. so, it’s much different. It’s more I would say of a developmental league.”

The “Cajun Cannon” says that while the approach of today’s United States Football League differs from the league that launched nearly 30 years ago, the goal for those playing remains unchanged.

Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter, who led the league in passing through Week 9, is one of many making waves in pursuit of NFL glory.

“Hey, it’s all about being consistent,” explained Hebert, who threw for a record 10,039 yards during two seasons with the Michigan Panthers and one with the Oakland Invaders before joining the Saints in 1985. “And just by him having success – and if he continues to have success, that will be interesting to see if he gets another opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLl9o_0gM0dtA000
13 Dec 1992: Quarterback Bobby Hebert of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Saints won the game, 37-14.

“Because ultimately right now, I think even if you are in the USFL, you want to get back to the NFL,” he continued. “Even if you are a top Canadian league football player, the ultimate goal is to get to the NFL. For Sloter, any time you lead anything that bodes well for him.”

When asked if a third time would be the charm for New Orleans after having lost twice to their USFL South Division rival this season, Hebert feels the Breakers will need to make plays on defense to have a chance to advance to the championship game against the winner of the Philadelphia Stars (6-4) and New Jersey Generals (9-1). next week.

I’ve been overall impressed with why I think the Breakers are a playoff team, they’ve been opportunistic,” said Hebert, who now works as a Sports Talk radio host and Saints analyst for WWL Radio. “You know they get turnovers and they get a pretty good pass rush at times, so I think if their defense plays well they have a chance to beat Birmingham.

Bobby Hebert

The Breakers play the Stallions in the USFL South semifinal on Saturday at 7 p.m.

New Orleans is 1-3 this season playing on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

LSU 2023 football recruiting class starting to take shape

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Day isn’t until December, but the LSU coaches are hard at work forming that 2023 class. Right now, the Tigers possess six commits in the group. The football recruiting service, On3, currently has Brian Kelly’s crew at No. 16 overall. But it’s no doubt early in the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
State
California State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local baseball team takes home World Series Title

A local youth baseball team recently took home the top prize at their World Series at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach. The Bayou Gators took home the title, scoring a 9-7 championship victory over the Miami Cubs in the finals to earn the title. The travel team is comprised...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
thebuzzmagazines.com

Love is in the air

Bellaire High School and Louisiana State University graduate Cody Plummer married fellow LSU grad Caroline Geiger, surrounded by friends and family in New Orleans. The couple wed in the courtyard at the Ritz-Carlton and celebrated at the reception in the grand ballroom. “Love is in the Air” was an appropriate theme for the wedding because the couple met on an airplane in 2016 while returning to LSU from Houston. After a sunset engagement in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, Caroline and Cody planned their special day along with parents Paul Geiger Jr. and Shannon Geiger, and Lynn and Mike Plummer (pictured).
BELLAIRE, TX
NOLA.com

Slidell High School's 2022 graduates are on their way

Members of Slidell High School's Class of 2022 made it official on May 9, getting their diplomas in the University Center at Southeastern Louisiana University, the traditional site of commencement ceremonies for St. Tammany schools. During the pomp and circumstance of graduation, the class's 10 highest achieving scholars were also...
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kelly
Person
Everson Walls
whereyat.com

Running of the Bulls Returns to New Orleans

For the sixteenth year in a row, the traditions of San Fermin, Spain will make their way back to New Orleans, as the city prepares to celebrate the Running of the Bulls on the weekend of July 8-10. The Weekend. Kicking off on Friday, July 8 with a celebration of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Team Title relocates company headquarters to Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. – Team Title, a full-service title agency based in Louisiana, has announced it will relocate the company’s corporate headquarters to Mandeville as part of a significant expansion of its operations in both Louisiana and Mississippi. Since 2018, the agency has expanded from a small, single-office title...
MANDEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#League Football#American Football#The New Orleans Breakers#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Wgno Sports#Nba#Oakland Invaders#Baltimore Stars#Usfl Championship#Denver Gold
clarionherald.org

New permanent deacons thankful for mysterious journey

For the 16 married men who were ordained as permanent deacons for the Archdiocese of New Orleans June 25 at St. Louis Cathedral, their respective journeys to the altar were a mix of prayer, accompaniment and mystery. Some recalled they were nudged by friends to discern a call to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Which City Has The Most Billionaires In Louisiana?

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?. Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
police1.com

New Orleans PD hemorrhaging officers with little relief in sight

NEW ORLEANS — When the pandemic struck New Orleans in 2020 and City Hall shut down, widespread recruiting for police officers also went on hiatus. A social media campaign to find new cadets seemed like a waste if applicants couldn't take the in-person civil service test or enter a police academy with limited seating, said Melanie Talia, president of the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
The Associated Press

University renames newest dorm for 1st Black grad and wife

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Jesuit university in New Orleans has renamed its newest residence hall after its first Black graduate, his late wife, and their family. Norman C. Francis graduated from the law school at Loyola University of New Orleans in 1955 and was president of the nation’s only Black and Catholic university — Xavier University of New Orleans — from 1968 until 2015.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy